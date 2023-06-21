AUSL Modena – Proximity of care, continuity and integration between professionals, the inter-company network AUSL/AOU for the assistance of rheumatological patients is born

The creation of the new assistance network, made up of a team which includes professionals from both the AOU Rheumatology and the local AUSL at the Pavullo Hospital, stems from the particular diagnostic and therapeutic complexity of the rheumatological patientwhich needs a path of taking charge and clinical-care continuity that avoids fragmentation of services and ensures continuity of care. The network provides a integrated management among professionals which, in various capacities, contribute to the process in its various phases. In particular, for some rheumatic pathologies with a more severe prognostic trend (such as arthritis and progressive systemic sclerosis) it is advisable that the diagnosis and therapy are carried out as early as possible since an adequate early treatment allows to obtain the best results and positively influence the evolution of the disease.

In addition to the early detection of the pathology, the experimental path aims to standardize clinical practice in the various territorial outpatient clinics interconnected in the provincial network established in 2019 – with offices in Carpi, Mirandola, Modena, Castelfranco Emilia, Sassuolo , Vignola and Pavullo – and relaunched in 2023 with this inter-company model, which also includes training and the use of telemedicine as fundamental points.

Currently the new AOU/AUSL experimental network is already operational with the assistance of some patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and myositis, who are periodically evaluated by the complex structure of Rheumatology of the AOU. The execution of the infusion therapy in four-month cycles is carried out by the healthcare professionals of the Oncological Day Hospital of the Pavullo Hospital, where the training of the nursing staff involved in the project was also held. Subsequently, again at the Polyclinic’s Rheumatology department, the patient will undergo another series of checks.