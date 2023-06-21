Home » AUSL Modena – Proximity of care, continuity and integration between professionals, the inter-company network AUSL/AOU for the assistance of rheumatological patients is born
Health

AUSL Modena – Proximity of care, continuity and integration between professionals, the inter-company network AUSL/AOU for the assistance of rheumatological patients is born

by admin

The creation of the new assistance network, made up of a team which includes professionals from both the AOU Rheumatology and the local AUSL at the Pavullo Hospital, stems from the particular diagnostic and therapeutic complexity of the rheumatological patientwhich needs a path of taking charge and clinical-care continuity that avoids fragmentation of services and ensures continuity of care. The network provides a integrated management among professionals which, in various capacities, contribute to the process in its various phases. In particular, for some rheumatic pathologies with a more severe prognostic trend (such as arthritis and progressive systemic sclerosis) it is advisable that the diagnosis and therapy are carried out as early as possible since an adequate early treatment allows to obtain the best results and positively influence the evolution of the disease.

In addition to the early detection of the pathology, the experimental path aims to standardize clinical practice in the various territorial outpatient clinics interconnected in the provincial network established in 2019 – with offices in Carpi, Mirandola, Modena, Castelfranco Emilia, Sassuolo , Vignola and Pavullo – and relaunched in 2023 with this inter-company model, which also includes training and the use of telemedicine as fundamental points.

Currently the new AOU/AUSL experimental network is already operational with the assistance of some patients suffering from systemic sclerosis and myositis, who are periodically evaluated by the complex structure of Rheumatology of the AOU. The execution of the infusion therapy in four-month cycles is carried out by the healthcare professionals of the Oncological Day Hospital of the Pavullo Hospital, where the training of the nursing staff involved in the project was also held. Subsequently, again at the Polyclinic’s Rheumatology department, the patient will undergo another series of checks.

You may also like

GE OEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS GMBH

Other than baking soda and pyrethrum, this mosquito...

you will arrive fit for the costume rehearsal

Paul Hartmann Spa as Sole Shareholder of the...

what are the health risks if you are...

The National Day for the fight against Leukaemia,...

Eurispes, in 2023 over 33% of Italians will...

John Goodman lost weight: I lost 90 kg...

Live transfer market: follow all of today’s negotiations...

Against the heat and the summer heat, here...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy