AUSL Modena – Radiology, Francesca Nasi is the new Director

Dr. Francesca Nasi is the new Director of the complex Radiology Structure of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola. The appointment, made official with a resolution signed in recent days by the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini, in the name of continuity: Dr. Nasi in fact covered the role of acting manager of the same department since February 2022, following her retirement by Dr. Novella Guicciardi. It is precisely from Dr. Guicciardi that it inherits a structure with a strong link with the territory, an excellent relationship with general practitioners and other specialists, particular attention to the doctor-patient relationship and an orientation towards training and constant updating of staff sanitary and technical.

Originally from Modena, Francesca Nasi has been working at Santa Maria Bianca for 17 years, where she arrives after the specialization in Radiodiagnostics, achieved in 2005. Over the years she has obtained various assignments, including the professional one on magnetic resonance and the one within the group that works on Diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance path on gynecological oncology. The training aspect is also important, which he cultivates by attending specialized centers for a few months such as the Radiology of the Malpighi Hospital in Bologna, as regards chronic intestinal inflammatory diseases, the Negrar Hospital in Verona for endometriosis and the Spedali Civili of Brescia for prostate diseases.

The Radiology of Mirandola operates in two locations, the Hospital and the Casa della Comunità of Finale Emilia, for patients in charge of the Emergency Department, who are hospitalized or who access for specialist outpatient examinations. Furthermore, the scheduling of tests for patients who are part of the care pathways at a territorial and hospital level is also fundamental (pre-hospitalization activities, post-hospitalization diagnostic continuation). It also carries out activities in the multidisciplinary oncological field, particularly in the context of the Lung Unit, which deals with the diagnosis and treatment of oncological pathologies of the lung.

There are over 65,000 services provided in total every year by the Radiology of Mirandola, including diagnostic activities of traditional radiology, ultrasound, CAT scan, breast diagnostics and magnetic resonance imaging of the abdominal, spine, musculoskeletal and cerebral regions, as well as MOC extension.

“The appointment of Dr. Nasi, to whom we wish her best wishes for a good job – says Romana Bacchi, Health Director of the Modena Local Health Authority – follows those already assigned recently, including Cardiology, Pneumology and Emergency Room, joining the path started to consolidate the role of Santa Maria Bianca within the provincial health network. Radiology, which provides a very important service for the hospital and for the territory in terms of diagnostic response, can rely on a competent professional, young but at the same time with solid experience behind them”.