AUSL Modena – Ramazzini, donate liver and kidneys and save a life: the last act of generosity of an 81-year-old from Carpi

The woman, hospitalized in serious conditions in the intensive care unit directed by Dr. Alessandro Pignatti, underwent a progressive worsening of her neurological conditions with the finding of a clinical picture of brain death. After informing the procurement contact person, the preparatory procedure for the sampling began, with the collaboration between the anesthesiological team, the operating room staff and the Laboratory, which carried out all the tests necessary to decree the suitability for the donation.

(In the photo: the team, from left Rodica Turcu, Barbara Ferrari, Manuela Sabattini and Gianluca Coco)

“Once death has been ascertained with neurological criteria – explain Enrica Becchi and Barbara Ferrari, respectively medical manager and nursing coordinator of the corporate procurement activity – we asked the family for authorization to donate, who immediately agreed, thus following up on a clear and precise will of their loved one, already expressed 40 years ago by registering with AIDO, the Italian Association for Organ Donation. A testimony of love for life and an example for all, for which we are extremely grateful. We acted immediately, initiating all the tests necessary for assessing suitability for the donation, to allow other people to benefit from this gesture of unconditional altruism. The person who received the liver, in particular, was in urgent need of a transplant, an operation that can save his life.”.

