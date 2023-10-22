AUSL Modena – Ramazzini Gynecology restarts at full speed: the activity of the PMA and endometriosis clinics has resumed

The medical team, specifically dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis disease, is made up of gynecologists trained at the main national reference centers. The clinic, thanks to dedicated paths, collaborates with the radiology departments of the hospitals in the Northern Area, with the surgeries of the Carpi and Mirandola hospitals, with the Urology department of the Carpi Hospital and with the consultants in the Northern Area.

Two positive news, therefore, for Ramazzini’s Gynecology, to which a third is added, namely the participation in the initiative of the Onda Foundation on the occasion of World Menopause Day: on Wednesday 18 October, from 3pm to 6pm, the specialists will be available to citizens with free gynecological visits. Reservations, which are mandatory, must be made by calling 059 659356, from 12pm to 1.30pm.

“Thanks to the effort of everyone, from the Company to colleagues, – underlines Dr. Pellizzari – we managed to keep the commitments made, reactivating the specialist outpatient offer. Returning to taking care of women in a global way is a source of great satisfaction for the entire department: an important injection of confidence for the near future. The Local Health Authority will continue to work on finding professionals, the shortage of which is and remains a critical issue at a national and not just local level”.

