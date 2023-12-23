AUSL Modena – Santa Maria Bianca, focus on Gynecology: the specialist offer has doubled in one year

The plan, which also concerns obstetric-gynecological assistance in the local area, was illustrated in recent days during the District Committee to the Mayors of the Northern Area by the Director of the Mirandola District Annamaria Ferraresi, by Alessandro Ferrari, Director of the Operational Unit of Gynecology of Santa Maria Bianca, and by Daniela Spettoli, Director of the Consultants of the province of Modena; together with them were also present the DG AUSL Anna Maria Petrini and the Health Director Romana Bacchi.

(In the photo: from left, Doctor Alessandro Ferrari; the general director of the Modena Local Health Authority Anna Maria Petrini; Giuseppe Licitra of the medical direction of the Mirandola hospital; and the director of the Mirandola district Annamaria Ferraresi with the new videolaparoscopic column 4k)

The first positive results are already there, in particular on the offer of outpatient specialists and on surgical activity for the benefit of local women; an offer, in terms of availability of appointments, which in the comparison between December 2022 and November 2023 has more than doubled if we consider gynecological visits and outpatient diagnostic surgical services, such as hysteroscopies and colposcopies, and tripled in the number of specialist ultrasound services transvaginal.

Prevention, diagnosis and treatment: specifically with regard to hysteroscopies and colposcopies, Mirandola Gynecology is the third level provincial reference center for screening for the prevention and early diagnosis of cervical cancer.

A central role, as well as the one held in the training field for the operational outpatient activity, which derives from the experience and professionalism of the Ferrari Director and his team, both doctors and midwives, who, at night, take over the expertise of the nursing and OSS figure, to guarantee complete assistance to women hospitalized for gynecological surgery.

To complete the picture, technological investments, such as the recent acquisition of a 4K video laparoscopic column for gynecological surgery, instrumentation considered gold standard in the sector, and personnel, with the acquisition of two medical figures from the beginning of 2024, aimed at overcoming the use of specialized cooperative staff.

As already underlined, territorial activity is also a fundamental part of the strengthening plan, like hospital gynecology. The two components are to be considered complementary and interconnected, also thanks to the functional integration between hospital and consultancy obstetric staff, designed to give greater impetus to the many projects that concern the path of the first 1000 days (which includes pregnancy and the first two years of the child’s life). In addition to the various activities of the birth process, such as interviews and visits, prenatal screening of chromosomal anomalies (combined test and NIPT), obstetric ultrasounds, birth support courses with the active involvement of fathers, screening for cervical cancer and the activity of the Youth Space, obstetric activity in the area has been increased, both through breastfeeding consultancy (over 250 in 2023), and thanks to the Home visiting project, to guarantee assistance with parenting within the place of family life.

Many projects already in place, as many in the pipeline, such as the strengthening of prevention, diagnosis and treatment services for the health of the pelvic floor, support for the well-being of women in menopause and the creation of wellness programs that concern the mother-child dyad involving the obstetric team and pediatricians of free choice in the area.