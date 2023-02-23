“A further investment in favor of our province is added to that for the two trigeneration plants for Mirandola and Castelfranco – declares the Director General Ausl Anna Maria Petrini –, with the aim of decisively qualifying the healthcare offer in the southern area and, from a network perspective, in the entire Modena area. The synergy between the Healthcare Company and the Hospital Management has made it possible to arrive at a very important project which can now begin to materialize thanks to funding from the Region, to further improve our Emergency Department system, with new spaces adapted to the new needs of assistance”.

“I can only express great satisfaction for this result – says the Director General of the Hospital, Stephen Reggiani – and I would like to thank both the Local Health Authority Management and the Regional Council and the Department of Health Policies for the attention they have given to this hospital. A hospital, that of Sassuolo, which feels more and more an integral part of the provincial network of health services, also in the light of the change of governance which has seen it as a protagonist in recent months. This first step makes it possible to concretely set in motion the redevelopment and refunctionalization project of the Emergency Department, a fundamental service which, in recent years, has had to face important challenges, both in organizational and numerical terms, with a constantly growing number of accesses “.