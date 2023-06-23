AUSL Modena – Sassuolo health district, self-medicine even more avant-garde thanks to the new equipment donated by Ferrari

The moment of delivery was held this morning, Friday 23 June, at the Avap headquarters in Maranello, from where the self-medication – a Jeep Compass 4×4 – leaves every day to guarantee interventions throughout the Sassuolo area. The Mayor of Maranello and President of the Union of Municipalities of the Ceramic District, Luigi Zironi, were present; the General Manager of the Local Health Authority of Modena, Anna Maria Petrini; the Director of the Pavullo Health District, Federica Ronchetti; the Director of the Intercompany Emergency-Urgency Department, Geminiano Bandiera; the Medical Director of the 118 of Modena, Marcello Baraldi together with a group of 118 operators; the president of Avap Maranello, Marco Poggioli. Ferrari was represented by Eugenio Bursi, Head of General Services and Security, and by Andrea Girotti, Head of Employee Relations, Budget and Administration.

In particular, the new equipment purchased thanks to Ferrari’s contribution is an automatic massager and two video laryngoscopes (one will be installed on a medical unit in Modena), which allow you to manage the airways of a critically ill patient via a video camera. Added to this is the modification of the internal equipment of the medical unit to facilitate the housing of the new instruments.

