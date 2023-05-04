AUSL Modena – School-family and youth problems, the ‘CollaborATIONS’ initiative stops in Modena

After the experiences of Castelfranco Emilia and Carpi, the “CollaborATIONS” initiative also stops in Modena on Saturday 6 May. The meeting, aimed at families, teachers, health and social workers, scholastics and citizens, will be an opportunity to discuss the issue of the school-family relationship, adolescent discomfort, in particular the phenomenon of social withdrawal, which affects many young people’ hermits’ also on our territory, to the point of becoming the subject of a training course of in-depth study and prevention strongly desired by the Modena Local Health Authority, which launched the RI-SO project two years ago.

The free meeting on Saturday, scheduled from 15.30 to 18.30, at the Modena Family Center in via del Gambero 77, will focus on the story of a girl named Letizia with the direct involvement of those present. The appointment – organized by the Modena Ausl in collaboration with the Ceis Fondazione Onlus, the Center for Families and the Municipality of Modena – will see the intervention of Rossella Benedicenti, Center Area contact person of the Ri-So project for the Local Health Authority of Modena; Silvia Spallanzani, referent of the Tu.To.R Project of the Ceis Group; and Marcella Stermieri and Elena Giusti of the Center for Families.

To participate in the meeting, it is advisable to register at the following link: https://forms.gle/kLtdJkPLWg4skEp18

“At the meeting on 6 May in Modena, through Letizia’s story we will reflect on our role as parents, as operators (scholastic, educational, social, and clinical) and we will discuss how to choose ‘the right thing’ for the good for the kids – declares Rossella Benedicenti, Center Area Coordinator of the Ri-So project for the Local Health Authority of Modena -. Together we will explore the profound meaning of collaboration, its efforts but also its great resources”.