The school-family relationship and the difficult management of adolescent hardships, including the growing phenomenon of social withdrawal. After the launch in Castelfranco Emilia, the initiative “CollaborATIONS: when collaborating is the best possible intervention strategy” also arrives in the District of Carpi, a cycle of two meetings aimed at families, teachers, health, social, school operators and citizens . At the center of the two appointments, which in the coming weeks will also be held in the rest of the province with different methods and times to offer different ways of tackling and interpreting the issue, will be raising awareness of adolescent discomfort, in particular the phenomenon of Social Retreat, which affects many young ‘hermits’ also in our area, to the point of becoming the subject of an in-depth study and prevention training course strongly desired by the Modena Local Health Authority, which launched the RI-SO project two years ago.

The two meetings – organized by the Modena Local Health Authority in collaboration with the Unione delle Terre d’Argine and the Center for Families – will be held on 13 and 20 April, from 18.30 to 20. The first appointment, at the Centro di Documentazione Educativa (CDE) in via Nicolò Biondo 75 in Carpi, will propose an experiential theoretical laboratory conducted by the psychologist and psychotherapist, contact person for the Ri-So Project District of the Modena Local Health Authority, Nicole Bedetti, and by Martina Esposito, family mediator of the Terre d’Argine Union Family Center. The meeting on April 20 will instead be online with Anna Arcari, psychologist and psychotherapist of the Minotaur Institute in Milan.

For information and to participate it is necessary to call 059/649272 or write to the email [email protected]

“The ‘CollaborAZIONI’ appointment was born as an opportunity for parents, teachers, social and health workers to meet, share and reflect – declares Nicole Bedetti, contact person for the Carpi District of the ‘Ri-So’ Project of the Modena Ausl – . Through the awareness actions of the RI-SO project we were able to grasp the need to support the relationship between school and family to facilitate forms of collaboration even in times of greatest difficulty. Indeed, in dealing with the complexities of growing up, it is decisive to be able to find each other, put points of view into circulation and consolidate dialogue between adults”.