AUSL Modena – Socialisation, sport and pet therapy activities, agreement signed with Aut Aut to help children and adults with autism

Helping children and adults with autism grow and feel part of society. This is the objective of the agreement just signed between the Sassuolo Health District of the Modena Local Health Authority, the Union of Municipalities of the Ceramic District and the Aut Aut Association, to launch recreational-aggregative activities dedicated to children , children and adults affected by behavioral disabilities on the autism spectrum.

As indicated by the regional resolution on the National Fund for the inclusion of people with disabilities – which allocated approximately 200 thousand euros to the Sassuolo area for socio-health interventions, inclusion projects for people with autism and training for operators and volunteers – between April and in June a co-programming and co-planning process was started together with the Social and Health Integration Area, the Planning Office of the Union of Municipalities of the Ceramic District, Child Neuropsychiatry and the Mental Health Centre. Thanks to the various meetings, with the participation of various local associations and the strong collaboration of local authorities, a series of projects aimed at the inclusion of children and adults with autism and their families were defined, of which the Aut Aut Association will be the leader, thanks to his long experience in the area.

Among the initiatives that will be proposed in the coming months, there are socialization activities through outings in the area, visits to exhibitions and convivial moments; training courses on autism issues aimed at local operators and volunteers; sports activities of yoga, dance, archery in collaboration with the ‘Agape’ Association; activities with animals together with the ‘Ragliando s’impara’ Association; summer stays and summer center with the support of the ‘Agape’ Association, ‘Mete Aperte’ and ANFFAS; theater activities in collaboration with the ‘Quinta Parete’ Association.

Still within the scope of the agreement just signed, a monitoring group will follow the progress of the courses, noting qualitative and quantitative aspects relating to the attendance rate, the satisfaction of the participants and the actual acquisition of specific skills and competences envisaged by the projects.

And give

The District of Sassuolo has around 200 subjects in the care of Child Neuropsychiatry, the majority of whom (around 40%) are between the ages of 6 and 10, a sign of a growing need for support for the families who look after them. In parallel, the number of adult clients diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder being treated in adult mental health services has seen a significant increase in recent years.

“It’s a very precious convection – declares the Director of the Sassuolo Health District, Federica Ronchetti –. Thanks to the networking and skills put in place by the Aut Aut Association, it was possible to plan fundamental activities and paths for children and young people diagnosed with the autism spectrum, both for the development of skills for them and as support for their families”.

“Aut Aut willingly contributed its contribution to the co-planning of interventions for autistic people in the Ceramic District area – states the president of Aut Aut, Andrea Lipparini –. It was a pleasure and an honor to make available the point of view of parents and family members of autistic people and the experience gained by the association in these twenty years of activity”.

