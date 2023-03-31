Home Health AUSL Modena – “Specialist on call” direct line between general practitioners and specialists
AUSL Modena – "Specialist on call" direct line between general practitioners and specialists

AUSL Modena – “Specialist on call” direct line between general practitioners and specialists

It is on the basis of these assumptions that the “Specialist on call” project was launched as early as July 2020: a single provincial telephone number provides support to General Practitioners (GPs) who need a discussion with a specialist for in-depth diagnostics and therapeutic evaluations, in order to define the most appropriate treatment pathways, limiting patients from traveling for visits and face-to-face examinations, especially in the case of fragile people or those who live in disadvantaged areas.

The project was presented today in a press conference in the presence of Romana Bacchi, Health Director of the Modena Local Health Authority; Lucia Pederzini, Head of management of specialist outpatient activities at the Modena Local Health Authority; Cinzia Torri, Director of Endocrinology at the Sassuolo Spa Hospital; Rita Luisa Conigliaro, Director of Gastroenterology Digestive Endoscopy Hospital – University of Modena; Maria Cristina Poppi, General Practitioner, Stefano Zona, Specialist in Infectious Diseases – Infections Related to Local Health Authority Modena Assistance. The presentation was also attended by Dr. Cristina Vescovini, nursing coordinator of the Modena Local Health Authority, a point of reference for professionals in the construction of the project.

