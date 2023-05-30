AUSL Modena – Strengthening of the Pavullo Hospital, Ilaria Donati new head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care

Before her new commitment, Dr. Donati was employed for over thirty years at the IRCCS Istituto Tumori Foundation in Milan dedicating herself to all branches of anesthesia, including in the pediatric field, both for surface and complex surgery, with an important experience also in liver transplantation and vascular implants, anesthesia and sedation outside the context of the operating room.

In addition to his arrival, some tenders for the recruitment of medical personnel in various departments have been concluded in recent weeks, including those of internal medicine, emergency room and surgery. In particular, a new surgeon and a new anesthetist have entered service, to which two more will be added next September. In addition, three other emergency doctors are already operating in the emergency room.

The new hires go hand in hand with the strengthening of the Pavullo hospital through the continuous collaboration with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, thanks to which the resident doctors have the opportunity to carry out their training period at the Frignano hospital.

“We are very happy to go and strengthen an important part of the Frignano health system with an investment program on professionals that affects the entire hospital structure respecting an organic and integrated vision – says the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini -. We consider equally important the continuous and fruitful collaboration with the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and with the University Hospital, which increasingly supports the provincial network of taking charge of and responding to citizens’ needs. I extend my warmest wishes to Dr. Ilaria Donati for the start of the new professional adventure in Pavullo, which confirms the Company’s commitment to relying on capable and competent professionals”.

“The new entries in the Pavullo Hospital teams – declares the Director of the Pavullo Health District, Massimo Brunetti – are the symbol of the great commitment and attention that the Modena Local Health Authority has towards the Frignano service network, which sees hospital and local professionals working closely together in a logic of integration and closeness to the needs of citizens”.