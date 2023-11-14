AUSL Modena – The Community Nurse makes its debut in Maranello, it will guarantee more continuous assistance closer to citizens

The services are provided by the multi-professional healthcare team in close collaboration with General Practitioners, patients and their caregivers. The nurse present in the clinic will have among his objectives those of encouraging the interception of complex and multi-problem cases, thus improving the integration of active services and guaranteeing continuous and proactive management in the reference community, with particular attention prevention and health education on correct lifestyles.

(In the photo: from left Esperia Amici (Head of Health Professions of the Sassuolo District); Erika D’Amico (Community Nurse); Federica Ronchetti (Director of the Sassuolo Health District); Luigi Zironi (Mayor of Maranello)

The headquarters, in Piazza Amendola 7 (Ground Floor), – granted on loan for use by the Municipality of Maranello to the Local Health Authority – will be open every Tuesday from 8am to 6pm and every Friday from 1.30pm to 6.30pm. access directly, at the request of the general practitioner or by appointment by contacting the service on the telephone number 0536/863768 or at the email address:[email protected] After the first visit, access to the service will be scheduled according to the user’s needs.

In the Sassuolo Health District there is an active network of services guaranteed by the Community Nurse. Community nursing offices are also active in the mountain area in Montefiorino, Frassinoro, Palagano and Prignano.

“It has always been our belief, and the pandemic has confirmed it, that the health facilities located throughout the area are fundamental – states the mayor of Maranello, Luigi Zironi -. And with this new service, born from the availability of the Modena Local Health Authority, the local health network gets even closer to the citizens of Maranello, responding to a need deeply felt by our community. It is another step forward along the path which in our territory will culminate in the creation of the new Community Hospital, a very useful structure for families put in difficulty by sudden events which risk having a dramatic impact on their daily lives”.

“It is important to have activated a new service for the citizens of Maranello, which implements local assistance for proactive care – declares Federica Ronchetti, Director of the Sassuolo Health District -. An important care network that increasingly takes care of the person, from prevention to the management of chronicity”.