AUSL Modena – The condolences of the AUSL for the disappearance of Fausto Grandi, the “historic” general practitioner of Castelvetro

The Modena Local Health Authority expresses deep condolences for the passing of Dr. Fausto Grandi, the ‘historic’ general practitioner of the Castelvetro outpatient clinic. Originally from Vignola and serving the area as a MMG for over thirty years, he was one of the reference points of the Vignola community, to which he has always dedicated and demonstrated great professionalism, competence and humanity. Since 2012, Dr. Grandi was also a training coordinator for general medicine in the District of Vignola. The Ausl Directorate gathers around all the people who knew Dr. Grandi and his family.

“I am extremely saddened by the passing of Dr. Grandi – declared Federica Casoni, Director of the Vignola Health District -. He was a great professional, extremely prepared and deeply humane, always ready to collaborate and support the district health activity, personally contributing to the integration between the different health professions and the synergy between the hospital and the territory. Dr. Grandi loved collaborating with young doctors, for which he also supervised the training, and personally represented a precious help in the collaborative activities between the professionals of the district “.