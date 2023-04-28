Home » AUSL Modena – The condolences of the AUSL for the disappearance of Fausto Grandi, the “historic” general practitioner of Castelvetro
Health

AUSL Modena – The condolences of the AUSL for the disappearance of Fausto Grandi, the “historic” general practitioner of Castelvetro

by admin

The Modena Local Health Authority expresses deep condolences for the passing of Dr. Fausto Grandi, the ‘historic’ general practitioner of the Castelvetro outpatient clinic. Originally from Vignola and serving the area as a MMG for over thirty years, he was one of the reference points of the Vignola community, to which he has always dedicated and demonstrated great professionalism, competence and humanity. Since 2012, Dr. Grandi was also a training coordinator for general medicine in the District of Vignola. The Ausl Directorate gathers around all the people who knew Dr. Grandi and his family.

“I am extremely saddened by the passing of Dr. Grandi – declared Federica Casoni, Director of the Vignola Health District -. He was a great professional, extremely prepared and deeply humane, always ready to collaborate and support the district health activity, personally contributing to the integration between the different health professions and the synergy between the hospital and the territory. Dr. Grandi loved collaborating with young doctors, for which he also supervised the training, and personally represented a precious help in the collaborative activities between the professionals of the district “.

See also  Alzheimer's: the two drinks that protect the brain

You may also like

«Serious risk for the use of inappropriate alternatives»-...

It’s spring, let’s cleanse the mind

«Serious risk for the use of inappropriate alternatives»-...

ChatGTP “surpasses” doctors in providing empathetic (and high-quality)...

AT THE ESTENSE CASTLE IMBARCARDERO WE TALK ABOUT...

Keeping fit has never been so much fun:...

THINK BIO – ORGANIC DARK LINSEED

ORGANIC PURITY – ORGANIC ROASTED SEEDS MIX

Milan, 35-year-old raped in the lift at Central...

“Pandemic over, WHO doesn’t need to press a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy