“For decades Gianni Spinella has represented a bulwark and a point of reference in terms of the promotion of health and healthy lifestyles, from the fight against smoking to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, as well as a person of extremely high moral and cultural standing. I express our deep condolences and closeness to the family and to all the people who have had the good fortune to know him and work with him: his commitment, especially aimed at young people, the dedication and passion he has dedicated to all the initiatives undertaken set an example for everyone”.

Thus the General Manager Anna Maria Petrini, on behalf of the entire USL Company, recalls Gianni Spinella, historic president of the “Friends of the Heart” Association who passed away yesterday.

Over the years there have been numerous and varied awareness-raising activities for the population of Modena that have seen Amici del Cuore and the Ausl collaborate side by side: from the competition to quit smoking “Scommetti che smetti?”, of which the Association is been a partner together with the LILT – Italian League for the fight against tumors and other subjects, in the “Cuore Vivo” Project, for the training and education of citizens, law enforcement agencies, teachers and students in resuscitation maneuvers and the use of the semi-automatic defibrillator and the unblocking of the airways, in accordance with the Territorial Emergency Service 118; and again, the “Cuore Giovane” project, which envisages the planning of health and safety education initiatives in schools falling within the scope of the Sapere&Salute offer, up to the most recent “Keep your heart in shape”, the campaign of cardiovascular risk prevention promoted by the Emilia-Romagna Region in collaboration with the voluntary sector (in addition to the Friends of the Heart, Cittadinanzattiva, the Red Cross and the Blue Cross) which saw the presence of health professionals who carried out free check-ups on the heart and provided information about the health of the cardiovascular system.

In addition to these, there are also many initiatives promoted directly by the Association every year, such as the traditional fundraising “Le Noci del cuore”, as well as numerous are the donations given by the Friends of the Heart to the public health service of the province of Modena, which have allowed to renew the instrumental equipment available to professionals, to the benefit of the quality of the offer to all citizens.