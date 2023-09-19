AUSL Modena – The health and social system of today and tomorrow in Frignano, many citizens at the Sestola meeting

The same general practitioners from Sestola were also present at the meeting, in the Library Room in via Macello 10, who reiterated not only their commitment, but also explored the current framework of primary care which, especially in the Apennines, sees a shortage of professionals, despite the notices for the lacking areas published by the Local Health Authority over time

After greetings from the Mayor of Sestola, Fabio Magnani, it was the Director of the Pavullo District, Massimo Brunetti, who spoke about the health services in the area. After him, several professionals intervened, including Marina Marti, head of the Planning Office of the Pavullo District; the Director of Primary Care of the Local Health Authority of Modena, Anna Franzelli; the Director of the Pavullo Hospital, Gabriele Romani; the Director of Health Professions, Daniela Altariva; the President of the Mixed Consultative Committee, Claudio Pasquesi; and the General Practitioners of Sestola.

“The long period of Covid and the shortage of staff have stressed and continue to stress the entire healthcare system, not just the local one – declares the mayor of Sestola, Fabio Magnani -. Despite this, the attention of the Modena Local Health Authority is always high, and with the introduction of new services such as community nurses, many services will be even closer to citizens. We must not forget that the mountain is not the plain: the territory of the Apennines is much more complex and for this reason facilities and services capable of reaching those who live in the most remote areas in a widespread manner must be guaranteed. These meetings with citizens are important to provide updated information also on general practitioners, who represent the first link between the population and the healthcare system. By working together with the Local Health Authority, the associations and the world of volunteering, we will certainly find the right synergies to improve the paths already in place”.

“I would like to thank the professionals who work in our area, highly appreciated for their daily work carried out with great competence and empathy – states Massimo Brunetti, Director of the Pavullo District -. These meetings are also important because they highlight how the whole community takes care of its own needs, starting from the fundamental role of voluntary associations. As a health and social system we are very careful to respond to people’s needs, also implementing new services capable of understanding their needs and requirements. All the citizens of Frignano can thus enjoy the services of the entire provincial healthcare network, which brings together the professionals of the three Modena healthcare companies”.