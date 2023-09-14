AUSL Modena – The health and social system of today and tomorrow in Frignano, meeting with citizens in Sestola

An increasingly local health and social system, which especially in mountain areas networks all the professionals operating in the area to reach and assist the patient, even if they live in areas that are difficult to reach. We will talk about the health and social services of Frignano in the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 15 September, in Sestola (5 pm) at the Library Room in via Macello 10. The appointment will be an opportunity to take stock of the routes with citizens assets and how these will evolve in the future. Speakers will include the mayor of Sestola, Fabio Magnani; the Director of the Pavullo Health District, Massimo Brunetti; Marina Marti of the Union of Municipalities of Frignano; the Director of Primary Care of the Local Health Authority of Modena, Anna Franzelli; the Director of the Pavullo Hospital, Gabriele Romani; the Director of Health Professions, Daniela Altariva; the President of the Mixed Consultative Committee, Claudio Pasquesi; and the General Practitioners of Sestola.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

