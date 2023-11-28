AUSL Modena – The LDV Center to accompany men on a path of change, support for women in family clinics, prevention in schools: the Modena Local Health Authority in the foreground in the fight against violence

Towards November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Saturday 25 November episode of Tg2 Dossier with a focus on the Liberiamoci dalla Violenza Centre. In the clinics, psychological counseling for women victims of violence and pregnancy screening. In schools, 13 thousand students were involved in educational projects

Founded in 2011, the Liberiamoci dalla violence (LDV) Center of the Modena Local Health Authority was the first in Italy to be managed by a public institution. Aimed at men who are perpetrators of abuse, it adopts the treatment model used at the “Alternative to Violence” Center in Oslo which is the most consolidated in Europe.

In 12 years of activity, from its opening to today, LDV has taken on approximately 580 men accompanying them on a journey with psychologists-psychotherapists specialized on the topic. To date, the Centre, based at the family counseling center in via Don Minzoni 121 in Modena, he has about 60 men in charge and part of the episode will be dedicated to his activity Tg2 File which will be broadcast Saturday 25 November, International Day against Violence against Women.

(In the photo: from left Monica Dotti (coordinator of the LDV Center of the Local Health Authority of Modena), Alessandro De Rosa (psychologist and psychotherapist of LDV) and Daniela Spettoli (director of the Family Counselors of the Local Health Authority of Modena)

How does it work? Access is free and on a voluntary basis. The process, individual or group, lasts about a year, during which the psychologists of the Center accompany the abusive men to become aware of and take responsibility for the behaviors they have committed and the consequences they have had on their partners and children, and support them towards a change.

In addition to voluntary access, since 2019 a protocol has been in place with the Modena Police Headquarters, which based on regulatory indications sends men warned by the Police Commissioner for domestic violence and stalking to LDV. An agreement is also in place with the UEPE Office (External Criminal Enforcement) of the Ministry of Justice. Even within the Modena Penitentiary Institute, a treatment program is underway for detained men.

“When we were born, in 2011, we wondered if men would accept our path, it was a completely new challenge – explains Monica Dotti, coordinator of the LDV Center of the Modena Local Health Authority – right from the start we saw that men were motivated to access the change. Over time, all this has multiplied and consolidated, and LDV has become an important point of reference within the provincial network against violence, which finds an important connection in the prefectural protocol. The Emilia-Romagna Region then asked us to collaborate to encourage the opening of an LDV Center in each Local Health Authority, a unique choice at a national level, which is leading, province after province, to expand this network”

The LDV Center of Modena was born in Modena because it found great attention to this topic in the area and a particular sensitivity from the institutional world and the third sector. It is one of the activities that the Modena Local Health Authority carries out to stop and prevent violence against women and has contributed to making the Family Counselors particularly sensitive and attentive on this issue.

In fact, if the Center for the accompaniment of men has its headquarters in Modena, in every health district from Pavullo to Mirandola, women victims of violence (even those not followed directly by the clinic) can find welcome and support by midwives and psychologists who listen to them and accompany them towards the most appropriate path within the various nodes of the provincial network to combat violence, inviting them to contact the police, social services and anti-violence centres. In the first half of 2023 they were taken in charge by counseling psychologists for situations of violence 120 donne.

Since Istat data have highlighted that violence against women appears to have particularly increased during the pregnancy, a screening process was introduced in 2016 which, through periodically repeated questions, allows us to identify situations of violence or risk in this particular phase for the couple and for the woman, and thus offer – with the collaboration of the various existing territorial services – protection and safety routes. From January to today, screening in the various family clinics in the province was carried out in 2300 donne.

“Women must know that the family counseling center is a place where it is possible to talk about violence, be understood and helped – states Dr. Daniela Spettoli, director of the Family Counseling Centers of the Modena Local Health Authority -. Women often have fears or take on unjustified responsibility for the presence of violent behavior within their relationship. Pregnancy screening is also an opportunity to raise awareness on the topic and an opportunity for awareness for many women”.

As for the prevention of violencethe activity carried out by the professionals is very important and complex Youth Clinic Spaces, in first and second level secondary schools, through projects, coordinated at regional level, of education in affectivity and sexuality. The meetings are aimed at students, teachers, parents and reference adults and among the topics covered are the couple’s relationship (falling in love, love, sexuality, respect for differences) and gender violence. In the 2023/2024 school year, approximately 13 thousand students will be involved in the projects.

In upper secondary schools in particular, projects are carried out using the method of peer education (peer education): students, in addition to being recipients, become active subjects of training for their peers through a process of support and collaboration with adults.

For nursery and primary schools, the project has been active since 2021 “School of emotions”, born from the collaboration between the local health authority and the provincial school office. It is a training course for teachers and parents of children centered on understanding children’s emotions and a detail falls within this context “instruction booklet”now being distributed in schools, entitled “Important chatter for life” dedicated to emotional development in the 9-12 age group. The translation of the contents of the book, promoted by the Swedish government, was carried out by professionals from the Modena Local Health Authority to adapt them to the Italian context.

All information on the topic, the contacts of the territorial network District by District and the complete list of initiatives on the occasion of November 25th can be found on the dedicated page on the Ausl portal https://www.ausl.mo.it/violenza-donne.

