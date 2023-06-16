Home » AUSL Modena – The Lions Club Carpi Host awards the Melvin Jones to the health workers of the hospital and the district
Health

AUSL Modena – The Lions Club Carpi Host awards the Melvin Jones to the health workers of the hospital and the district

by admin

With a brief ceremony in front of the main entrance of the Ramazzini, the President of the Lions Club Carpi Host Fabrizio Bulgarelli, accompanied by the member Maurizio Calestrini, conferred the highest honor of the association to the Director of the District of Carpi Stefania Ascari, in symbolic representation of all the Carpigiano staff, present for the occasion with delegations from the various hospital departments and territorial services that make up the health and welfare network.

(In the photo: the delivery of the honor with a representation of health professionals)

“As a sign of gratitude to all the medical, nursing and auxiliary staff who, fighting against Covid-19, an unknown and dramatically lethal disease, with tenacity and experience and professionalism, neglecting tiredness and frustration, have put their own lives, health and to their families to do their utmost to treat, help and assist those who were suffering far from the affection of their loved ones, whom many would never see again”reads the heartfelt motivation with which the Lions Club of Carpi explained the awarding of recognition to healthcare personnel, as proof of the great feeling of pride and attachment that the community has always shown towards healthcare and the women and men who compose it.

“These are extraordinarily touching words – commented Stefania Ascari -, which bring to life the strong emotions experienced in that period, with an even deeper meaning. For this and for the attention and sensitivity always accorded to the health of the area, I thank the Lions Club of Carpi on behalf of all the staff for the recognition of a daily commitment in favor of citizens which is a life mission.

You may also like

Mediastinal lymphoma, thanks to new therapies 65% of...

In Umbria, never so few Covid hospitalized for...

How much cheese can you eat per week?...

3M Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Is it good to drink sparkling water every...

Tumors, ‘I know too’ campaign: patients and doctors...

Do you want to be happier? Eat (more)...

Youtuber and online challenges, the psychologist Lavenia: “Let’s...

are there effective systems for sleep disorders? –...

AUSL | Communication and press

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy