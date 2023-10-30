Home » AUSL Modena – The memory of Roberto Rubbiani, at the Pavullo Hospital a room named after the first Modena healthcare manager
AUSL Modena – The memory of Roberto Rubbiani, at the Pavullo Hospital a room named after the first Modena healthcare manager

AUSL Modena – The memory of Roberto Rubbiani, at the Pavullo Hospital a room named after the first Modena healthcare manager

Last Friday, October 27, a room in the Pavullo Hospital (formerly Sala dei 55), the municipality where he was born in 1945, was named after Modena’s first healthcare manager: the mayors of the mountain and a representation of healthcare workers participated in the ceremony of the territory. It was an opportunity to remember Rubbiani’s work and his fundamental management and organizational reforms, as well as his extraordinary humanity and attention to the quality of work in the various healthcare fields, not just hospitals.

The next one is scheduled instead Tuesday 31 October, at 5pm, in the Sala Vecchiati of the Baggiovara Civil Hospitala meeting entitled ‘Roberto Rubbiani: memory and his lessons for the healthcare of the future’, to remember his career and legacy in more depth. The two General Directors of the Modena Local Health Authority and the Modena University Hospital, Anna Maria Petrini and Claudio Vagnini, will also take part in the event.

