AUSL Modena – The Mirandola CSM reorganizes its activities thanks to the arrival of new staff resources

New resources on staff for the Mental Health Center (CSM) of Mirandola, which can thus remodulate its offer in the area. There are three doctors acquired from the latest ranking, already in service at the CSM directed by Dr. Roberta Covezzi and belonging to the Northern Area Adult Mental Health Operational Unit led by Dr. Giuseppe Tibaldi.

The reorganization project following the arrival of the new professionals was presented to the mayors of the area during the recent District Committee, and provides for the strengthening of various activities in favor of citizens with mental disorders and pathologies. Among the main actions implemented since last October 1st, the strengthening of the emergency response in the area, from any access point (Emergency room, hospital, general practitioners, free access), and the consolidation of the clinic at the Home of the Community of Finale Emilia. Furthermore, it will be possible at the same time to proceed with the disposal of the waiting list.

And again, the strengthening of the workforce will make it possible to guarantee the care of users with autism spectrum disorder, the continuity of the path for users aged 14 to 25 and transitions from Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry.

“We have maintained the commitment made to overcome the critical issues caused by the shortage of specialists, a national phenomenon – comments Annamaria Ferraresi, Director of the Mirandola District regarding the acquisition of new professional skills for the CSM –. We will continue to actively search for professionals, both in the field of mental health and in other sectors, just as all planned projects and investments will be carried forward, to continue to offer high-level services”.

“We express appreciation for the project to reorganize activities made possible by the additional resources – underline the Mayors of the Municipalities that make up the Mirandola Health District –, an important organizational effort that we expect to have a positive impact on the benefit of mental health patients. Furthermore, thanks to this it will be possible to give legs to other initiatives in the socio-health field, such as joint training with healthcare personnel and local authorities on the topic of emergency territorial intervention and taking charge through residential projects”.