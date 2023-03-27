An entire working life dedicated to the care of cancer patients, understood not only as a therapeutic treatment but also as a human and social relationship: witness the constant commitment to volunteering that led Artioli to co-found the Cancer Patients Association – AMO Odv of Carpi, of which he was first President and then Honorary President, and which has yielded one of the many awards that the oncologist has received in his career, the 2019 Golden Cedar awarded by FAVO, the Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology.

An intense working career, that of Artioli, spanning over 40 years, during which he visits over 40,000 people. The start in 1981, first as a General Practitioner, then as an assistant in Geriatrics, INPS doctor and Emergency and Emergency Medicine doctor.

In 1990 he joined the Local Health Authority (then Local Health Authority No. 14 of Carpi) as a medical assistant in internal medicine. The professional’s skills soon emerge, also thanks to the guidance, recognized by Artioli himself as fundamental for his own professional and human growth, of the late Dr. Carlo Carapezzi, at the time Director of Internal Medicine of Ramazzini in Carpi. Gradually, in the following years, Artioli acquired an increasingly leading role, laying the foundations together with his collaborators for the birth of the North Area oncological medicine department, which today has two oncological Day Hospitals, one in Carpi and the another at Santa Maria Bianca in Mirandola. In 21 years of activity, the North Area Oncology has taken charge of over 21,000 oncological and hematological patients; the number of oncological and hemato-oncological visits performed was much larger, including collegial discussions on cases, which in 2022 alone between Carpi and Mirandola amounted to almost 20,000.

Research and innovation, always with the patient at the center, are the two guidelines on which the career of Dr. Artioli has been grafted, author of over 200 scientific publications and precursor of that model of proximity oncology which today is establishing itself as a reference at regional, with the creation of the oncological and hemato-oncological network.

Together with best wishes for the future, the Management of the Modena Local Health Authority expresses heartfelt thanks to Dr. Artioli for what he has represented for Modena Oncology in all these years of activity, in terms of designing and developing gripping pathways in charge and assistance of cancer patients and in the role of constant source of stimulus for the growth of many colleagues who have worked alongside him.