Home Health AUSL Modena – Third multi-tissue sampling in Mirandola: donated bone segments, corneas and skin
Health

by admin
Once the conditions for the donation had been verified and the procedures completed, with the important administrative work carried out by the secretariat of the Santa Maria Bianca Health Directorate, the nursing teams of Carpi and Mirandola collaborated to remove musculoskeletal tissues such as bone segments, corneas and cute, which have been delivered to their respective banks to be made available to those who need them to improve the quality of their lives.

“Decisive – underlines Barbara Ferrari, the company procurement representative – as always, it is the consent of the family, whom I would like to sincerely thank for having shown themselves to be very supportive of the possibility of the donation, but in these cases the sensitivity and promptness of the healthcare colleagues is also fundamental. The report that came to us from the Emergency Department, in particular from Dr. Sonia Menghini, allowed the machine to start up and work efficiently, thanks to the collaboration between the operating room teams of Carpi and Mirandola. A mechanism that I would like to highlight because it represents a virtuous way that allows you to feed the banks serving transplants “.

In recent days, another multi-tissue sample was performed, on this occasion in Carpi, where the family of a 68-year-old who died in hospital gave their consent to the donation of skin and corneas.

