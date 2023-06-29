Home » AUSL Modena – Vignola, activation of the Territorial Operations Centre, will guarantee citizens a complete view of their state of health
AUSL Modena – Vignola, activation of the Territorial Operations Centre, will guarantee citizens a complete view of their state of health

AUSL Modena – Vignola, activation of the Territorial Operations Centre, will guarantee citizens a complete view of their state of health

The Territorial Operations Center can be activated by all local and hospital professionals, both in the health and social fields: general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice, social workers, hospitals, emergency rooms, continuity of care doctors, community nurses, specialists, other health professionals in the network.

The COT fulfills its role as a link between the various services through distinct and specific functions, dealing with the coordination between the services and the professionals involved in the transition of the person with health and social-health needs between the different care settings: return home from the emergency room ; discharge from hospital facilities both at home and in other residential and semi-residential facilities; admission, discharge or temporary treatment in CRA or community hospitals.

With a view to integrating professionals, the Center is made up of nurses who are adequately trained both in telephone answering with a triage function and in multidimensional team assessments and in the planning of interventions together with social workers.

“We are very proud and satisfied with the opening of this new service which will allow us to be ever more timely and appropriate in responding to people’s needs – says Federica Casoni, Director of the Vignola Health District -. The launch of the COT is the result of a process that began a few months ago and which, involving the local and hospital services one by one, has made it possible to consolidate and enhance the collaboration and synergies between services”.

