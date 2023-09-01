Home » AUSL Modena – Vignola Emergency Department, renovation works completed, new waiting area and space dedicated to patient monitoring operational
Health

AUSL Modena – Vignola Emergency Department, renovation works completed, new waiting area and space dedicated to patient monitoring operational

by admin
AUSL Modena – Vignola Emergency Department, renovation works completed, new waiting area and space dedicated to patient monitoring operational

To this was added the impressive work on the external areas (ramp and pedestrian paths, for 490 m2), for a total intervention area that reached 1,065 m2. The total value of the investment in the PS was over one million 500 thousand euros (of which over one million 300 thousand euros financed with funds pursuant to art. 2 DL 19 May 2020, n. 34 and the remainder from Ausl funds).

Already with the inauguration a year ago, the structure had made new triage-waiting areas and the radiological room available to the Vignolese, in addition to the access ramp and the warm room, the completion of the works also expands the internal waiting and monitoring spaces .

“The Emergency Department of the Vignola Hospital is a fundamental unit for all the municipalities in the District of Vignola, but not only – declares the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini -. Its functionality on the District serves both the mountain area and the inhabitants of Valsamoggia. For a year already the structure could count on more comfortable and usable spaces, with the conclusion of the last part of the works, the PS is now in the ideal conditions to guarantee an even more punctual taking charge of the citizens, above all in the phase of initial observation and monitoring of the most urgent cases”.

“The expansion of the interior spaces of the Emergency Room allows for better management and monitoring of patient expectations – says the Director of the Vignola Emergency Room, Claudia Cremonini -. The visiting spaces remain unchanged, but waiting for further tests and clinical observation can be done within the new spaces, which are certainly more comfortable”.

You may also like

The Japanese Way: Maintain Your Ideal Weight with...

Masks in the fall make sense in healthcare

BANANE CHIPS “VASSOIO” 150 G

Dr. Franco Berrino: Exploring the Key Ideas on...

Discrimination in blood donation: Back to go!

Europa League, draws: Atalanta and Roma, Brighton risk

The Risks of Ultra-Processed Foods: Franco Berrino’s Perspective

Semaglutide Weight Loss Injection: Beyond Wegovy – Health

Dealing with Difficult Personalities on Vacation: Strategies for...

A blood test to identify traces of Parkinson’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy