AUSL Modena – Vignola Emergency Department, renovation works completed, new waiting area and space dedicated to patient monitoring operational

To this was added the impressive work on the external areas (ramp and pedestrian paths, for 490 m2), for a total intervention area that reached 1,065 m2. The total value of the investment in the PS was over one million 500 thousand euros (of which over one million 300 thousand euros financed with funds pursuant to art. 2 DL 19 May 2020, n. 34 and the remainder from Ausl funds).

Already with the inauguration a year ago, the structure had made new triage-waiting areas and the radiological room available to the Vignolese, in addition to the access ramp and the warm room, the completion of the works also expands the internal waiting and monitoring spaces .

“The Emergency Department of the Vignola Hospital is a fundamental unit for all the municipalities in the District of Vignola, but not only – declares the General Manager of the Modena Local Health Authority, Anna Maria Petrini -. Its functionality on the District serves both the mountain area and the inhabitants of Valsamoggia. For a year already the structure could count on more comfortable and usable spaces, with the conclusion of the last part of the works, the PS is now in the ideal conditions to guarantee an even more punctual taking charge of the citizens, above all in the phase of initial observation and monitoring of the most urgent cases”.

“The expansion of the interior spaces of the Emergency Room allows for better management and monitoring of patient expectations – says the Director of the Vignola Emergency Room, Claudia Cremonini -. The visiting spaces remain unchanged, but waiting for further tests and clinical observation can be done within the new spaces, which are certainly more comfortable”.