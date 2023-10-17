AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, the pharmacy is moving on Thursday 19th, the service will reopen on Friday on the ground floor

The move of the Vignola Hospital Pharmacy – currently on the first floor – to the temporary location on the ground floor is scheduled for Thursday 19 October. The service will be located in the Dialysis Area in front of the Ultrasound Diagnostics. The transfer is necessary for the start of work on the Territorial Operations Center (COT) of the Vignola District.

On the moving day of the 19th the Pharmacy will remain closed to the public and will then reopen regularly on Friday the 20th in the new location, with the usual opening hours (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 8.30am to 1.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm; on Wednesday and Friday from 8.30am to 2pm ; Saturdays from 8.30am to 1pm).

