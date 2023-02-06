The goal is to build and increase a ‘team’ of volunteers who will work over the years also within the future Hospice of the city of Modena, which is scheduled to open in 2026 in Villa Montecuccoli in Baggiovara. The project was illustrated this morning in the Sala di Representative of the Municipality of Modena: the mayor of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli; the General Manager of the Local Health Authority of Modena, Anna Maria Petrini; the president of the Modena Hospice Foundation Dignity for life “Cristina Pivetti”, Gabriel Luppi; and the Director of the Modena Health District, Andrea Spano.

The choice of the Modena Hospice Foundation to take the field alongside the palliative care professionals of the Modena Ausl has the aim of making available to the Modena people trained people who can assist them, carry out any errands and guarantee a human presence in this difficult stage of life. The project also strongly involved the local health and social care area directed by Federica Rolli.

The volunteer training program – divided into six meetings of two hours each – was built and designed together with the Local Network of Palliative Care and the Modena Health District, with the in-depth study of various issues related to the end of life, health care more adequate and to the role of all the figures involved in assistance. Subsequently, the people to be included alongside the Palliative Care team at home were selected, with the definition of a specific monitoring plan of the activities started with the patients. In particular, the tasks of the volunteers include the company and listening to the patient with the possibility of leisure activities together; il family support in some external commissions such as the recovery of medicines and the carrying out of specific practices; And accompaniment to any visits.

“While we work to create a functional and welcoming structure in an ancient building, surrounded by greenery like Villa Montecuccoli, with the construction site which will start in September – says the mayor of Modena Gian Carlo Muzzarelli – it is right to think, at the same time, of the soul of the future Hospice of Modena. The soul of the hospice will be the doctors, the nurses and all the Ausl staff supported by the many professional volunteers who will stand by the sick to make every moment human and worth living, alongside and supporting their families. Volunteers are, once again, the added value of a project to which, together with the institutions, they are making a decisive contribution”.