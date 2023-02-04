Specialists in the network to treat thyroid orbitopathy eye disease related to autoimmune thyroid disease, especially Graves-Basedow disease, which can cause one or both eyes to bulge. To set up a single path for the diagnosis and treatment of this pathology was the complex structure of Endocrinology of the Modena Local Health Authority, directed by Professor Giampaolo Papi which involved professionals of different specialties also of the University Hospital of Modena, to provide the patient with a single answer in the various phases, with a global acceptance.

In particular, there are various departments and services involved in the clinic’s activity, pertaining to both the Modena Local Health Authority, including, in addition to Endocrinology, Ophthalmology directed by Dr. Alessandro Cenatiempo, Northern Area Radiology (Dr. Raffaele Sansone), and Otolaryngology (Dr. Sauro Tassi), both at the University Hospital, such as Neuroradiology directed by Dr. Stefano Vallone, Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery (Professor Luigi Chiarini), and Reconstructive and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ( Professor Giorgio De Santis). Among the purposes of the clinic, the planning of medical therapy in Day Service regimen, the activation of consultations and surgical procedures and the management of follow-up.

(In the group photo, part of the team from the Thyroid Orbitopathy Clinic (in the centre, Prof. Giampaolo Papi and Dr. Alessandro Cenatiempo) in front of the instruments used)

Thanks to this approach was the inter-company multidisciplinary clinic for thyroid orbitopathy launched at the Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi which involves an integrated endocrinologist, ophthalmologist, orthoptist, neuroradiologist, otorhinolaryngologist, radiologist, maxillofacial surgeon and plastic surgeon.

“For the complexity of the clinical manifestations – explains the prof. Popes –, the approach to the patient with thyroid orbitopathy must necessarily be multidisciplinary, with the presence of dedicated and highly specialized professionals. This is the ideal setting in which to discuss individual clinical cases and share any surgical indications, through the integrated involvement of various specialists”.

“Sharing between professionals, even from different companies, with the common goal of responding to patients’ needs by simplifying diagnosis and treatment pathways, is the added value that characterizes the public health service – underlines Anna Maria Petrini, Director General of the Local Health Authority of Modena –. The launch of this clinic is an example of a virtuous collaboration that exists at every level and goes in the only direction of offering citizens the best possible response to health needs “.

Thyroid orbitopathy, also known as Graves-Basedow orbitopathy or ophthalmopathy, affects about 40% of patients with Graves-Basedow disease. The moderate-to-severe form and the visually impaired form occur in 6% and 0.5% of patients with Graves-Basedow disease, respectively.

In 2022 They were visited at the Carpi hospital 110 patients with thyroid orbitopathy: in 15 cases with moderate-severe disease, it was necessary to take charge with activation of the Endocrinological Day Service for the administration of specific therapies.

Thyroid orbitopathy results from inflammation affecting the connective tissue in and around the extraocular muscles, periorbital fat, and, less commonly, the lacrimal glands of some patients with Graves-Basedow disease.

Clinically, the obvious result is protrusion of one or both eyes relative to the orbit (“exophthalmos” or “proptosis”), frequently associated with redness and swelling of the eyes. In milder cases, thyroid orbitopathy does not cause significant symptoms or alterations in the patient’s quality of life. In other cases, however, the patient’s appearance can be changed significantly, causing aesthetic problems that are often poorly tolerated. Alterations in eye movements and the consequent diplopia (double vision) are also frequent. In the most serious cases, it can lead to impaired vision, due to damage to the cornea or to the involvement of the optic nerve.

Treatment differs according to the severity of the disease. When it is mild in the active phase, local treatment with artificial tears and selenium supplements is used. The therapy of the moderate-severe forms in the active phase is based on the use of cortisone or monoclonal antibodies. Sometimes, in the most serious cases – especially in patients with optic neuropathy and impaired vision – it is necessary to intervene with cycles of radiotherapy and surgical decompressive therapy. Finally, in some patients with inactive orbitopathy, rehabilitative surgery may be necessary, aimed at the correction of diplopia, the removal of orbital fat, the reduction of exophthalmos and the correction of eyelid retraction.