AUSL Modena – Withdrawal point, blockade of IT systems

An IT problem occurred this morning which affected all the withdrawal points in the province of Modena, in particular those with direct access (Modena, Sassuolo, Pavullo and Nonantola). Specifically, the blockade, which began at 7, did not allow staff to print labels.

The intervention of the technicians was immediate and they identified the problem and then resolved it around 9.15 am. Many users who arrived for direct access withdrawals – promptly informed of the blockage – still preferred to wait for the system to restart and this created some queues. In any case, the blood sample was guaranteed without waiting for all pregnant women and OAT patients. The Modena Local Health Authority apologizes to all citizens who have been waiting for the inefficiency and thanks them for their understanding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

