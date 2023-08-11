AUSL Modena – Work on operating block B in Carpi, synergy with Mirandola to guarantee the continuity of the endoscopic surgical offer

Renovation work on operating block B of the Ramazzini hospital in Carpi began in recent days, with the replacement of the air handling unit (AHU) serving four operating theaters and the sterilization unit. Until the end of the operations, scheduled for around the end of September, and taking into account the usual reduction in volumes during the summer months during staff holidays, the surgical activity will be concentrated in block A.

Furthermore, in September, thanks to the synergy between the two hospitals in the northern area, the programmed activity of the Digestive Endoscopy of the Modena Local Health Authority directed by Dr. Mauro Manno will find space in the operating section of the Santa Maria Bianca Hospital in Mirandola, thus guaranteeing the continuity of the endoscopic offer.

The collaboration and availability of the operating room teams and the precious organizational work carried out by the health departments of the two hospitals thus made it possible to reconcile the two needs: on the one hand, the need to modernize the operating rooms, already undergoing a restyling last year with the remaking of the flooring, to offer optimal quality standards; on the other, the commitment to maintain adequate levels of surgical activity for the benefit of the health needs of local citizens.

