AUSL Modena – World Hand Hygiene Day, information points and awareness-raising initiatives in Modena healthcare companies

A simple gesture, which can prove to be decisive in avoiding infections in places dedicated to citizens’ healthcare. Tomorrow, Friday 5 May, is World Hand Hygiene Day, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to celebrate the importance of this simple but essential gesture for the prevention of infectious diseases, both in the community and in care and treatment facilities. Also the Modena Local Health Authority, the Modena University Hospital and the Sassuolo Spa Hospital participate in the day with a series of awareness-raising initiatives. In hospitals, attention to the practice of hand hygiene is also monitored indirectly by verifying the consumption of alcoholic gel in relation to the days of hospitalization and training activities for staff.

The initiatives will take place in continuity with the various activities that the Modena Local Health Authority has launched, starting in 2014, with the hand hygiene promotion campaign “safe healthy clean hands”.

At the main entrances of the hospitals of Carpi, Mirandola, Vignola, Pavullo and Sassuolo, on Friday 5 May there will be information points aimed at staff and citizens to promote the correct practice of hand hygiene. The company brochure will also be disseminated and illustrated by the staff of the hospital hygiene offices “Wash your hands and remind everyone to do it” addressed in particular to patients, family members, visitors and caregivers to underline that hand hygiene is everyone’s responsibility, not just healthcare personnel.

Furthermore, in the period 2022-2023, over a thousand operators participated in training courses on infectious risk in which the topic of hand hygiene was dealt with and around 4 thousand observations were made on the degree of adherence.

The University Hospital of Modena also participates in the awareness day by setting up on the day of Friday, from 8 to 15, an information point in front of the entrances to the hospitals of the Policlinico and Baggiovara. At the Modena AOU, many initiatives are active aimed at raising awareness and promoting the importance of sanitizing hands correctly, through the daily commitment of hospital hygiene service staff. This attention guarantees the supervision of care environments with over 5 thousand field observations in the years 2022-2023, providing feedback to all operators who work in direct contact with patients. Another effective measure implemented by the AOU is the promotion of training courses with the aim of spreading the culture and knowledge for the prevention and control of infectious risk. In the period 2022-2023, around 1400 operators were trained, with particular attention to newly hired personnel, students of the health professions, doctors in specialist training, personnel belonging to contracted companies with particular reference to cleaners.