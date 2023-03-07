On the occasion of World Obesity Day, the World Awareness Day on the subject, which falls tomorrow, Saturday 4 March, the Modena Local Health Authority tells in an animated video, published on social networks, what is the picture in the province of Modena that emerges from the latest available data, collected and analyzed by the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Service of the Public Health Department of the Local Health Authority. With this day begins the month that the USL company dedicates to nutrition, therefore to the promotion of a correct nutritional program and to information on prevention and contrast services for the main eating disorders.

The various information sheets contained in the video also illustrate the categories most at risk, the possible consequences and how to prevent excess kilos that can harm your health. Thus it turns out that two children out of ten (between 8 and 9 years) are overweight and one child out of ten suffers from obesity; four out of ten adults and six elderly people are overweight and over 15% of people in both categories are obese.

Taking into consideration other data and other age groups at the regional level (including Modena), excess weight in adolescents (11 to 15 years) is reduced somewhat and it’s almost at 18%. Overweight is still reduced in 17-year-olds and is equal to about 15%.

The data was collected as part of the OKkio alla Salute survey, the national surveillance system set up by the Ministry of Health in 2007 with the aim of monitoring excess weight, dietary styles and exercise habits over time physique of third grade primary school children (8-9 years); and the HBSC (Health Behavior in School-aged Children) Surveillance System in relation to adolescents with data for 2022. The numbers on the adult and elderly population are instead part of the national surveys ‘PASSI’ (Progressi delle in Italy) and ‘PASSI d’Argento’ always promoted by the Ministry of Health and coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

“As the Minister of Health also declared, at the end of the National Conference on Nutrition which took place last week, the prevention of obesity also passes through our daily choices – says Simona Midili, Dietitian of the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Service of the Modena Local Health Authority -. Every day we can choose what and how much to eat, if and how much to move. As a document of the World Health Organization concluded several years ago, health is therefore in our hands”.