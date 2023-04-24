Home » AUSL Modena – Young athletes between doping and smoking, the second meeting for sports clubs and families in Sassuolo
Health

AUSL Modena – Young athletes between doping and smoking, the second meeting for sports clubs and families in Sassuolo

by admin

After the success of the first appointment, the cycle of meetings ‘In Campo come nella vita. Educare con lo Sport’, dedicated to exploring the world of young people engaged in competitive activity, in particular football, deepening the relational aspect, correct eating habits and the right balance in the relationship with family and peers.

The next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday 26 April from 20 to 21.30, in the Biasin Conference Room (via la Rocca 22, Sassuolo), will address the issue of doping, the use of drugs and supplements, the relationship between smoking and sport and the sports fitness certification. Gustavo Savino, Director of Sports Medicine of the Modena Local Health Authority, and Carmela Rodolfo of the Sassuolo Pathological Addiction Service of the Modena Local Health Authority will reflect on the various ideas.

The initiative, which involves the Modena Local Health Authority with the Center for Sports Medicine and Clinical and Community Psychology, and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital, a reference center for orthopedic traumatology in the area and for diagnostic imaging , is promoted by the Municipality of Sassuolo, by the Consulta dello Sport and by Sassuolo Calcio.

See also  Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your risk of breast cancer. « Medicine in the Library

You may also like

“Europe at risk of epidemics due to gaps...

Can intestinal microbiota transplantation slow down the progression...

there is a vaccine but few exploit it...

GE HEALTHCARE – CENTRICITY PACS-IW VERSIONE 3.7.3.7

MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION INC. – MNAV

Green light from Aifa to free birth control...

LANDS OF ITALY – TOMINO DEL BOSCAIOLO

one dead and over 20 missing

Samsung cashback up to €300 on Galaxy: S23...

World Vaccination Week, catching up on those left...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy