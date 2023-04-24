AUSL Modena – Young athletes between doping and smoking, the second meeting for sports clubs and families in Sassuolo

After the success of the first appointment, the cycle of meetings ‘In Campo come nella vita. Educare con lo Sport’, dedicated to exploring the world of young people engaged in competitive activity, in particular football, deepening the relational aspect, correct eating habits and the right balance in the relationship with family and peers.

The next meeting, scheduled for Wednesday 26 April from 20 to 21.30, in the Biasin Conference Room (via la Rocca 22, Sassuolo), will address the issue of doping, the use of drugs and supplements, the relationship between smoking and sport and the sports fitness certification. Gustavo Savino, Director of Sports Medicine of the Modena Local Health Authority, and Carmela Rodolfo of the Sassuolo Pathological Addiction Service of the Modena Local Health Authority will reflect on the various ideas.

The initiative, which involves the Modena Local Health Authority with the Center for Sports Medicine and Clinical and Community Psychology, and the Sassuolo SpA Hospital, a reference center for orthopedic traumatology in the area and for diagnostic imaging , is promoted by the Municipality of Sassuolo, by the Consulta dello Sport and by Sassuolo Calcio.