Three new directors have been appointed for as many health facilities in the mental health services sector. We are talking about Roberto Salati, the new director of the psychiatric diagnosis and treatment service; Alessandro Lezza, new director of mental health services in the southern area and Francesca Fontana new director of mental health services in the Reggio area.

Doctor Roberto Salati, born in 1963, after graduating from classical high school he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena. Specialized in Neurology and a few years later in Psychiatry, he has been a SMIPI certified hypnotist psychotherapist since 1998 and an ordinary psychoanalyst since 2013. He worked as an on-call doctor and substitute General Practitioner from 1989 to 1992 then as a Psychiatrist specialist in a private nursing home. For Reggio Emilia Ausl he is an expert on psychological-psychiatric disorders in adolescence, consultant in the residential structure for adolescents with mixed Ausl and private social management and has been working for years for the Mental Health Center and for the Diagnosis and Treatment Psychiatric Service. He has been operating at the Correggio Mental Health Center since July 2020.

Dr. Alessandro Lezza, born in 1965, graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Pisa with an experimental thesis on “Neuropsychology of Schizophrenia”. Specialized in Psychiatry, he carried out most of his professional activity in the Public Health Services, mainly the Mental Health Service of Scandiano. He has carried out numerous Internal Training courses as a Teacher with particular regard to Personality Disorders and Psychotic Spectrum Disorders. He has organized countless awareness meetings on Mental Health issues. He has been the referent of the Residential Psychiatric Structure “Villa Valentini” since November 2006; he has been responsible since 2010 and contact person for the Protected Apartments in the “Villa Valentini” structure since 2012. Since 1 March 2015 he has been responsible for the Mental Health Service of Scandiano. Appointment renewed in 2018 and 2021. In August 2020 he was delegated by the Director of the Mental Health Department in the functions of head of the Mental Health Service of Castelnovo Né Monti.

Doctor Francesca Fontana, born in 1974, after scientific high school diploma she graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia with an experimental thesis entitled “Study on the quality of mother-child attachment in a gypsy community”. Specialized in Psychiatry, the professional then obtained the title of “Doctor of research” in 2009 with a thesis entitled “Intellectual disability and paths towards antisocial activity: clinical ideas and reflections for an effective therapeutic intervention”. Since 2008 you have been employed as a psychiatrist by the Ausl. You worked for several years in the Diagnosis and Treatment Service. Since 2017 she has been working at the Mental Health Center (CSM) in via Petrella in Reggio Emilia where in 2018 she became Head of the Simple Structure.

Best wishes to the three new directors for their work from the Director of the Department of Integrated Mental Health and Pathological Addiction, Professor Gian Maria Galeazzi, and from the Reggio Emilia Ausl IRCCS Directorate.