An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison serving a 25-year sentence for killing her four children she was pardoned and released after an inquiry questioned her guilt. Kathleen Folbigg had been called ‘Australia’s worst serial killer’ and was convicted in 2003 of killing her three children and butchering the fourth. The case attracted considerable media attention. According to the prosecutor’s office, her children, aged between nine weeks and three years, had been suffocated by the lady Folbigg55, who has consistently denied these allegations, claiming that each of their deaths was related to a natural cause. In 2021dozens of Australian and international scientists have signed a petition calling for the lady’s release Folbiggarguing that new forensic evidence suggested the unexplained deaths were linked to rare genetic mutations or birth defects.

The Attorney General of New South Wales, Michael Daleyannounced today that Ms Folbigg she was pardoned after a year-long investigation established “reasonable doubt” about the cause of the deaths. The woman was released this morning from Grafton prison, about six hours’ drive north of Sydney. “This is an important moment for justice in this state,” he said Sue Higginson, a Green Party member who argued his case. “We have received confirmation that Ms Folbigg was released this morning and is now out of jail.”

In the absence of solid forensic evidence, prosecutors had argued that it was extremely unlikely that four children could have died suddenly without explanation. But retired judge Tom Bathurst, which led the inquiry, noted that subsequent investigations revealed medical causes that could explain three of the deaths. According to Bathurst, Sarah and Laura Folbigg they carried a rare genetic mutation, and Patrick Folbigg certainly suffered from an “underlying neurological condition,” probably epilepsy. In light of these factors, the magistrate ruled that Caleb Folbigg’s death was not suspicious. She added that she could not help but admit that “Mrs Folbigg was nothing more than a caring mother to her children.” The Australian Academy of Sciences, which helped launch the inquiry, said it was relieved that justice was being served for Kathleen Folbigg.