“We are facing the worst flu season in 50 years, there is no doubt”: we have never seen so many cases and especially so soon. It was evident, it was widely expected”. This was underlined to beraking latest news Salute by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, who expresses concern, also on social media, about the impact on the health system of a ‘storm perfect” of respiratory viruses. “Above all – he highlights in a post – we are experiencing a hellish cross between the” Australian 2022 “flu which is increasing in a frightening way, other respiratory viruses that are growing and Covid, which has never given up with many infections. It is clear that a similar intersection is bad for the health system, because unfortunately we still have too many people who have not been vaccinated or have only partially done so for Covid”.

Read also

Because Covid, he adds, “is always there, important. unfortunately it overflows. This swollen river was already Covid as far as our hospitals are concerned. So be careful, because the risk is of going haywire “, he warns. Yesterday Bassetti had reported the situation found in the ward: “It’s not nice to return on Monday and find 7 hospitalized with Covid pneumonia between 70 and 85 years old not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated”, he reflects. “Do we realize? In December 2022 there are 7 people with severe and massive pneumonia who were not vaccinated for Covid”.

“Go ahead with masks in RSA and hospitals”as explained yesterday by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, “it seems to me a common sense decision. On the other hand, that Covid has at least taught us this: and that is that as regards health workers, but all in all also visitors, it is it makes sense to use a mask when you come to the hospital or go to the RSA. I think it is right to continue like this to protect the elderly and frail and this is what I believe we will continue to do for a long time. After that, it is true that during the holidays the opportunities for meetings will increase closed, but I don’t think we can go back. It’s not like we can say: celebrate Christmas with a mask at home “, highlights Bassetti.

“I believe it is important for people to know that in some contexts the mask is better to use, it is better to take it with you – underlines the specialist – But I would not like there to be a single recommendation for everyone, as was the case last year. I do not there is an obligation to wear a mask for everyone, there is a strong recommendation and therefore we will go in this direction”.