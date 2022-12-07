The 2022 Australian flu has arrived in Italy and will knock out hundreds of thousands of people in the coming weeks with symptoms such as fever, exhaustion, muscle aches. Children and adults, after an incubation of 1-2 days, are destined to stay at home for at least 4-5 days, according to the average duration of the disease. The flu is also likely to affect the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. In fact, according to Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist and professor at the State University of Milan, the peak will arrive “in the Christmas period when it will reach 150,000 cases per day, for a seasonal total of 10 million cases on New Year’s Eve”. But how long do the symptoms last? “Studying” the flu “is my passion and I can say that the Australian, who has already arrived, will make the season very tough. She will cause deaths, as always – underlined the expert – and the range of people who come between 5,000 and 20,000 people missing from the flu”.

The winter peak, recalls Cricelli, “this year is expected in advance, between the end of December and the beginning of January, and this is evident precisely because so many people are falling ill all together”, says Claudio Cricelli, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg). “We are registering a large request for assistance from patients: we have many sick due to flu viruses, especially the younger ones. This year’s seasonal epidemic is a very concentrated curve: in a week they get sick as many people as before” of Covid “2 fell ill”.

“The flu comes with the usual symptoms: a high fever with chills, joint pain, exhaustion. It lasts a few days, do not be alarmed, unless you are dealing with a vulnerable, elderly or symptomatic person details. In the latter cases, the doctor must intervene promptly. Otherwise, normal symptomatic drugs are used and, above all, no antibiotics”, underlines the expert.

The rapid spread of the virus is linked to the fact that “there are fewer protections, the mask is no longer used or other precautions. We are approaching the Christmas holidays, people circulate a lot. What we want to remind, especially the elderly and frail, is that the flu is caught in crowded places. And if you want to protect yourself, the suggestion is to use a mask in very busy places”, concludes Cricelli.

As for the incubation, it is short, about 1-2 days, while the actual flu generally lasts 3-5 days but can also last beyond the limit of a week. The ISS points out that most people recover within a week without requiring medical treatment and in healthy subjects the flu rarely gives rise to complications. Particular attention should be paid to cases involving pregnant women, children between 6 months and 5 years, the elderly, patients with chronic diseases or undergoing therapies that weaken the immune system, seriously obese, health personnel. For healthy people affected by flu the main treatment is rest at home, stay warm and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.