Symptoms of the Australian flu they last “several days, from 3 to 8”. For this reason “the invitation is still to get the flu vaccine and it is aimed at everyone”, also to secure the Natale.

Philip Rings, president of the National Federation of Medical Associations (Phnomceo), insists on the importance of protecting yourself from seasonal viruses while the flu, in Italiaaffects hundreds of thousands of people and is on its way to peaking.

“Knowing that vaccination is available throughout Italy from general practitioners”, and is free for the over 60s and the chronically ill “or for those who work in essential services such as health professionals”. Also aware of the fact that “the people affected are eventually forced to stay at home for a long time”, because “the very high fever and asthenia last several days, from 3 to 8”, he points out at beraking latest news Salute.

And to those who say they are skeptical of the anti-contagion scope of shield injection, choosing not to take advantage of this possibility of prevention, Rings he replies that “the flu vaccine actually works. It works against influenza viruses – he clarifies – It’s not that one gets the vaccine and magically no longer has all the infectious diseases of the upper respiratory tract.

There are all sorts of viruses out there these days. There are adenovirus diseases and many other forms, but compared to the flu they are more benign, cause fewer problems and fewer days of fever ».