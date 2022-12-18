Everything you need to know about the flu season 2022-2023 with the advice of the medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital

Anna Castiglioni

L’Australian flu, this year, was ahead of its time: thanks – strange to say – to Covid-19, which gave us a break from flu seasons for two years. As is often the case with seasonal viruses, theflu season 2022-2023 takes its name from the place where it first appeared. Last summer (their winter) it was the Aussies, who they had to deal with the worst variant of the last 5 years.

Speak Pregliasco — “We expected it. The absence of the flu virus due to Covid-19 for two years has meant that most of the population, neither children nor adults, fell ill. This resulted in a large infectious susceptibility and allowed the virus to find ample opportunity to spread”, commented the Professor Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital and associate professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Virology section of the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan.

Influenza and other viruses 2022-2023 — As shown by the epidemiological curve of flu-like syndromes of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the ISS, there is an anticipated growth trend compared to previous seasons, with a high incidence in the pediatric range, especially in that of 0-4 years. The worrying figure is the high number of hospitalizations, caused by the overlapping of different viral forms: one is the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) which causes bronchiolitis in young children, the others are the Covid-19 which is having a resurgence in recent weeks and finally the Australian flu virus.

Australian flu 2022: symptoms — “The symptoms are always the same or similar to those of other forms of flu. Until there was Covid-19 it was easily recognized by the characteristic triad of symptoms: high fever (well over 38°C), muscle pain or bone ache and at least one important respiratory symptom”, continues Pregliasco. “Now with Covid-19 it becomes difficult to recognize the symptoms of the flu, also because we have to contend with another 262 overlapping viruses each year, from the classic rhinovirus that causes colds and rhinitis, to rotavirus, one of the gastroenteritis viruses. The surveillance curve will peak just before or immediately after the Christmas holidays.” The reason is soon said: le Christmas holidaysespecially after two years of the pandemic, they create numerous opportunities for socializing.

Australian flu 2022: prevention — So what are the recommendations for avoiding the Australian flu? According to WHO guidelines, confirmed by Professor Pregliasco, vaccination is essential and strongly recommendedespecially for frail individuals and age groups at risk, including children: the vaccine, to date, is the only real prevention. The other recommendations to prevent viruses of all kinds are those we know thanks to Covid-19: avoid crowded closed places or use a mask, wash and sanitize your hands carefully, follow a diet based on the Mediterranean diet and take probiotics with a high amount of lactobacilli.

What if, despite prevention, you get sick? — "An adequate period of rest is necessary: ​​after the acute phase of the flu, which it usually lasts 5 days, the convalescence must be maintained, otherwise the risk is that the way will open to a bacterial infection". In other words, you need to give your body time to recover to avoid relapses. This means not going back to work too early, avoiding physical exertion, hydrating properly and following a balanced diet.