In Australia last summer, when it is winter in that hemisphere, the flu epidemic was the worst in five years. Now, as always happens, this epidemic has reached us in Europe. According to Fabrizio Pregliasco, associate professor of general and applied hygiene at the University of Milan and director of Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio“there will be deaths, as always happens with the flu, usually between 5 and 15 thousand”.

The so-called Australian flu will hit particularly hard, he told us again, “because for two years, thanks to the use of sanitary precautionary measures such as the anti-Covid masks, practically no cases had been registered. So people, especially young children, have fewer antibodies, they’re less prepared to defend themselves.”

What characterizes this new wave of flu?

After two years of almost absence, thanks to the protective measures taken against Covid, the flu has started off again with a new variant, because the flu and Covid have the same peculiar characteristics that make them so annoying.

Which?

They are unstable viruses. Other viruses evolve over a very long time, these two however, as we have unfortunately learned well from Covid, evolve badly.

What does it mean that they evolve badly? Are they subject to many variations?

Yes, they make continuous variations. To give a trivial example, these two viruses are as if they were produced by a clumsy cook, who always gets the recipe wrong. While the other cooks always follow the directions without making mistakes or changing ingredients, flu and Covid are produced “badly” and become the new cake, that is, the new virus.

Which people are most at risk?

The spread in young children is more facilitated. A lot of them are very susceptible. Not having suffered from Covid, they are easily attacked by the flu, so are we adults. The proportion of people affected each year depends on who had it or not in the previous year and still has or does not have a capacity to respond, even if the virus has changed. The characteristics are the same as always, but the weight is felt on the health service, because the parents, in the absence of territorial aspects, go to the emergency room especially if it is the first child: seeing him hit by a fever of 40, one they scare.

How do we understand that it is the flu and not Covid?

In the pre-Covid era, we were able to recognize the flu in that great mess that is respiratory viruses, since there are 260 of them, which cause different types of disease. For example, the rhinovirus, the most common one, which causes runny nose. Others cause more banal forms, even if in the end everyone says: I’ve had the flu.

Then?

The real flu is recognized by the sudden onset of fever above 38 degrees and the simultaneous presence of two characteristics: a general symptom, which is muscle pain, and the symptom of respiratory fatigue. The bad luck is that with Covid, which is still present, things get messed up, because Covid distributes the whole range of symptomatic forms, from primary viral pneumonias, which the flu rarely causes, and the other forms for which the tampon becomes the only way to diagnose it.

Which medical approach should be used?

Responsible self-medication, using symptomatic anti-inflammatory drugs, to alleviate the symptoms, not the disease. And if after two or three days things don’t change, it’s better to contact your doctor, who will provide the appropriate antibiotics.

Is the peak expected for Christmas?

Following the normal curve of epidemiological trends, we know that we are now in the third week of growth. Each flu epidemic lasts about eight weeks, so we will peak in three to four weeks.

Is it also the fault of the fact that, since it is not summer, many tend to stay indoors? What advice, then, can be given?

First of all, don’t miss out on the vaccination opportunity. It’s important, because vaccinating fragile subjects reduces the impact on the National Health Service. And then it is right to remember that, if the obligation to wear masks is no longer in force, this does not mean that it is forbidden to use them, especially if we have a frail elderly person at home.

