“If you haven’t done it yet, don’t waste time: this is the right time to vaccinate your child, even if without chronic pathologies or frailties”. All the more now, in view of the holidays and meetings with relatives and friends: it takes about 15 days to guarantee adequate protection generated by the vaccine. To protect the little ones, but also the most fragile. Talking is Anna Maria StaianoPresident of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), launching the appeal not to postpone vaccinations for the little ones any longer, because there is still time, and because the season is hitting hard.

Australian flu data

If giving credit to the anecdotes of relatives and friends at home sick is not enough, to confirm that the flu season is more alive than ever are the numbers released by the weekly Influnet bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health: in the last week there are 16 out of 1000 Italians with flu-like syndromes (they were 13 out of 1000 the previous week). But the numbers are three times as much if you look at children under five years of age, with over 50 cases for every thousand. And vaccines, together with the basic rules of hygiene and behavior that we have learned with Covid, can help us counter this wave. “We remind you that vaccination is particularly recommended for all children aged between 6 months and 6 years, and for all subjects of all ages with chronic pathologies, which increase the risk of complications in case of flu – recalled the president Sip – It is important to underline that protecting the little ones also protects the frail of all ages and the elderly in the family: in view of the holidays, this is another factor not to be overlooked”.

The guide for parents

In addition to relaunching the appeal for vaccinations, Sip has also released a small guide to help parents manage the flu in their little ones, clearly answering the most common doubts and questions, from symptoms to advice to counter them. to directions on returning to school and among friends. Here she is.

1. How does the flu manifest itself?

The flu usually manifests itself with fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, inappetence and respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, nasal congestion. Vomiting and diarrhea are observed in infants. However, it is important to consult your trusted pediatrician to rule out other diseases that can start with similar symptoms.

How many days does the flu last?

The incubation period of the virus is usually 1-5 days. The duration of the disease varies from child to child, but is generally 5-10 days, with spontaneous resolution in most cases.

What are the possible complications?

Influenza can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and myocarditis, more frequent in subjects with particular risk factors (such as chronic heart, lung, neurological, renal, hepatic diseases, immunosuppression). A rapid evaluation is appropriate if the child has comorbidities, if he is very small, if he is very ill, if he refuses to eat and drink.

Should a child with flu stay at home?

The child with the flu must stay at home until he is totally healed, both to obtain an optimal recovery and avoid relapses, but also to avoid infecting classmates. The absence of fever is not enough to define the child as cured: it is necessary to evaluate whether there is still a general malaise or an insistent cough. Basically, you shouldn’t be in a hurry and you should always consult your pediatrician if in doubt.

PIs antibiotic therapy necessary to treat the flu?

Keeping your baby at home, hydrating and comforting him are the three basic rules that promote healing. The antibiotic is not used to cure the flu but to treat any bacterial superinfections. It should therefore be administered only in some cases, on the recommendation of the pediatrician. While to relieve the child’s symptoms, the administration of paracetamol or ibuprofen in case of fever and / or headache, nasal washes in case of colds may be useful.

Injection or spray vaccine: what’s the difference?

The traditional vaccine is a quadrivalent that contains inactivated (i.e. killed and fragmented) viruses, administered intramuscularly. The intranasal spray vaccine is always a quadrivalent, but live attenuated vaccine. Contains live and harmless microorganisms. Both vaccines are effective and safe. The indication on which product to use, whether in the form of a spray or a puncture, as well as on the basis of age (the spray vaccine is indicated in the 2-6 age group) and the availability of doses, depend on the doctor’s decision.