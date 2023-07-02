Austria F1, Ferrari penalized: the new classification, Sainz 6th

The FIA ​​has declared a claim by the Stroll team admissible and noted that several infringements of exceeding the track limits were not correctly assessed: 8 drivers penalised, including the Ferrari driver. Change the order of arrival

The order of arrival of the Austrian GP has changed. It is the effect of the acceptance by the FIA ​​of an official protest by Aston Martin against the first classification of the GP, in particular with reference to the non-sanction of numerous track limits not correctly evaluated by the race direction. 8 drivers paid the price, including the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz who suffered a further 10-second penalty which, added to his race time, meant that he was relegated to sixth place.

the sanctioned

—

The following have been sanctioned:

finished review

—

The FIA ​​has carried out an examination of the list of canceled lap times provided to the stewards by the race directors. It was determined that some of these violations would warrant a fine that had not previously been enforced at the time of publication of the provisional standings. From the examination carried out, 8 drivers were found to be punishable, to which the penalties were added to their race time. This GP was particularly demanding for the marshals, who analyzed and often canceled lap times due to exceeding the track limit, especially at turns 9 and 10.

the new arrival order

—

The new order of arrival of the top 10 classified is as follows:

rankings

—

This is the standings of the World Championship after 9 races: Drivers 1. Verstappen (Ola) 229 points 2. Perez (Mes) 148 3. Alonso (Spa) 131 4. Hamilton (GB) 106 5. Sainz (Spa) 82 6. Leclerc ( Mon) 72 7. Russell (GB) 72 8. Stroll (Can) 44 9. Ocon (Fra) 31 10. Norris (GB) 24 Brands 1. Red Bull points 377 2. Mercedes 178 3. Aston Martin 175 4. Ferrari 154 5. Alpine 47 6. McLaren 29 7. Haas 11 8. Alfa Romeo 9 9. Williams 7 10. AlphaTauri 2

July 2, 2023 (change July 2, 2023 | 22:19)

