Health

Austria’s most successful fitness influencers | News.at

They are also gymnasts, and the videos of their HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workouts get thousands of clicks online. Sascha Huber and Anna Engelschall have long been fixtures in the fitness influencer scene.

It’s hard to believe, but the muscular 30-year-old was once a scrawny boy who was bullied at school because he was severely underweight. The Radstadt resident suffered from various obsessive-compulsive disorders and underwent several treatments, including inpatients. He found the way out in fitness and strength training, as he says openly – also to introduce others to strength sports. His focus is on muscle building, functional training and bodyweight exercises. He moves on all channels to attract the public. Above all, his “1 million push-up challenge” in favor of Unicef ​​(2019) and television appearances (Ninja Warrior Austria, small versus large) brought the fitness youtuber a lot of attention.

Graz-born Anna Engelschall, known online as “growingannanas”, also enjoys them in abundance. Three million have subscribed to her YouTube channel. It’s not about the looks, it’s about the feeling after a strenuous workout – the happiness, the pride and the growing self-confidence, the 27-year-old explained in an interview. With every workout she uploads, she hopes to evoke those feelings in people. The busy fitness trainer, who worked as a software engineer until 2019, plans live workout events, has her own app, gives nutrition tips and is the face of a Berlin start-up for dietary supplements. Incidentally, growingannanas stands for growing muscles and growing body awareness, the Anna-nas not only refers to its name, but is also intended to symbolize happiness and fun.

