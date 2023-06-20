“Author Prevention”, the power of art and writing against cancer

Art as a tool for prevention and “cure” for patients diagnosed with cancer and for those close to them. The “Author Prevention” event develops on this idea and takes place on 21 June at the Eduardo De Filippo Theater of Officina Pasolini, Laboratory of Higher Artistic Education and cultural hub of the Lazio Region. Various initiatives are planned throughout the day, including an Open Day Health, in which specialist doctors offer consultancy in breasts, gynaecology, dermatology, urology and endocrinology, with particular attention to the 18-35 age group. The initiative is organized by the IncontraDonna Foundation in collaboration with Moby Dick – Cultural Hub Library and the IRCCS IDI (Immaculate Dermopathic Institute).

Art to communicate

There are over 3 million men and women in Italy living with a cancer diagnosis. A growing number of people who have to face a tumor, a complex pathology, sometimes fatal and for which even an artistic expression can become a useful tool. “One in four cancer patients manages to recover completely from the disease – he underlines Adriana Bonifacino, president of the IncontraDonna Foundation – The survival rates are increasing even if in some neoplasms they are still decidedly low”. Cancer is a complex, difficult and directly or indirectly life-changing experience for hundreds of thousands of people every year. “From here – continues Bonifacino – arises the need to be able to guarantee assistance that is not only medical but also psychological. Art, literature and music are emotional supports that must be better valued to offer a better quality of life to patients, relatives and caregivers during the course of the disease”. Furthermore, art can be a means of communication to favor the prevention of the main neoplasms and, more generally, to promote well-being among the population.

Right to be forgotten oncology, Cnel presents the bill by Irma D’Aria 04 April 2023

Health open day and other meetings

The aim of the event is to raise awareness, especially among young people, so that they adopt and promote healthy behaviors and lifestyles that can help prevent tumors such as melanoma and other skin neoplasms. “The specialist doctors will be available on site for medical advice, offering an active contribution to the initiative and adopting the welcoming spirit that finds its ideal setting in art”, he comments Annarita PanebiancoMedical Director of the IDI IRCCS.

Elisa Casseri

In addition to the open day with specialists, the meeting “Dialogue on Scripture” between Valentina Farinaccio of Moby Dick and the reporter Concita De Gregorioto make people understand how the written word can manage to convey the feelings of the writer even in times of difficulty (reservation required Who). A seminar is also planned, held by the Scientific Director of the IRCCS Istituto Tumori “G. Paul II” of Bari Antonio Moscattaon the relationship between prevention, nutrition and longevity (booking required Who), and a reading by the writer Elisa Casseri based on his monologue “This unknown body”, with moments of interaction with the public (reservation required Who) .

Ilaria Pilar Patassini



A literary prize

In the evening there will also be the presentation of the Literary Award “SopratTutto Scrivere – Lara Facondi”, an initiative aimed at highlighting the role of writing as an aid for the psychophysical recovery and self-determination of those affected by an oncological pathology (booking necessary Who). “We intended to interpret the legacy that Lara has left us, structuring this year’s award on the emotions connected to cancer – adds Bonifacino – Our competition is aimed at all those who wish to share their difficult life experience”. The Prize is divided into two sections: the literary-narrative one (story, poetry) and the graphic-visual one (painting, photography, comic strip and graphic novel). Participation is free and the deadline for sending the works is 30 September 2023.

Tosca

The long day ends at 21:00, with “The voice, the body” an open lesson on the voice conducted by Tosca, Ilaria Pilar Patassini e Gabriella Scalise, respectively artistic supervisor and teachers of the Song section of Officina Pasolini. The full program is available Who.

