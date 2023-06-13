Author with cancer: “Needs to say something the healthy and the sick don’t like to hear”

From one second to the next, that’s how I felt, a barrier went down between me and the “normal” world . does she go back up I hope so.

In the late summer of last year, and it blew my mind (during a routine check-up), I was diagnosed with bowel cancer. In my entire working life I had not missed a single day due to illness – and now this! The first thought: shit!

I’ve been retired for some time now, and yet for the last nine months I’ve had a new main job that challenges me day and night, much more, much more extensively than any other task ever before: Fighting cancer.

For a few months now, an uncanny force has been raging in my body that keeps me busy and depressed around the clock: cancer.

when thinking too much is bad for your health

See also when thinking too much is bad for your health

In my professional life I have had many conversations with the desperate, those suffering from cancer and the dying. Shortly before his death, he had bone cancer, I met the child educator Wolfgang Bergmann for a conversation. It was an open, frank conversation that shocked me at the time, which appeared under the title “Is there only one cry in the end?”.

And now I have to say something that many healthy people and also many sick people may not like to hear: You can’t fight cancer! You can’t, although I said “fighting cancer” at the beginning.

I’ve been hoping for it for months, and I’ve subjected myself to a regime that determines my life, my everyday life, simply everything, around the clock: a sequence of examinations, meetings, radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, and currently: again a chemotherapy. Will it go well with me? I do not know yet. I live by the principle of hope.

“You just have to try to keep your zest for life”

How am I supposed to fight cancer, the dying Wolfgang Bergmann asked me, “what does that mean? That’s a self-suggestive sentence that I can’t relate to.

How am I supposed to fight against this insidiousness, defend myself? I wake up in the morning and the cancer has broken out in a different place, the nerves inside my body are being sucked out and dug out.”

The oncologist I confided in here in Hamburg had a similar view. He said: “I don’t like this slogan. You can’t fight cancer. You just have to try to keep your zest for life, not to lose your sense of humor. And eat what you want. If you fancy a steak – EAT! Your problem will be that you don’t feel like eating anymore: so why should I forbid you something? You have to maintain your weight. This is important. joie de vivre!”

What bothers me immensely about this slogan “Fight against cancer” is also its meanness towards the patient: if he dies, then the cancer patient has not fought enough. So in the end he’s to blame for his own death. NO!

“Has the future shrunk for me?”

But how do you keep your zest for life in such an existential situation? Don’t lose your sense of humor? The joy of life? Not so easy when you know that a nasty creature is raging inside you, that a civil war is raging inside you, that the pain is often almost unbearable, that the nights are often unbearably long, that nightmares are tormenting you, the spirits are rumbling.

And there is always this fear of the future. Has the future shrunk for me? What does she bring? I let it come to me, this uncertain future. It’s not coming anyway, and if it does come, it will be completely different than expected anyway, and maybe that’s a blessing. It’s definitely comforting not knowing what to expect. I don’t want to give in to despair.

Fighting cancer only as a metaphor. That one, for example, accepts this illness. Do not quarrel with his fate. And somehow trying to capture the racing thoughts in that damn brain that never turns off.

I stand at the family grave. There are thoughts in my head that won’t let me go, won’t let me sleep. Die. Death. Burial. will i be scared

It comforts me now to know where I’ll be when I’m gone. Here in the family grave, here in my birthplace on the Swabian Alb.

“Writing was a kind of self-therapy for me”

I suddenly started writing a diary, which I had never done before. I wrote down my inner views, the terror, the nightmares, my irrepressible longing for life – and suddenly it was about much more than my personal drama: about this torn, maltreated world. Which could be so beautiful if, for example, those in power didn’t…

And all of a sudden, completely unintentionally, this writing was a kind of self-therapy for me, and then also the basis for my book “Rough Nights”. “Your book,” a reader wrote to me a few days ago, “has the power of comfort for me.”

Writing has been a distraction for me, a great help in my sadness. I am sure that sick people, even seriously ill people, should find tasks that fulfill them and distract them. Holding her desperation in check. It can be music, volunteering in a sports club, volunteering at the Tafel, social work, drawing, painting, anything that frees you from this damn sadness.

Recently, after working in the garden, I had that feeling of contentment again for brief moments. Even the lightheartedness that was believed to be lost. Wonderful.

I just wrote this in my diary: “I’ve just come from oncology. The second cycle of chemo is a bit strenuous – and my head is also pounding. Live between hope, fear and fear. What results will the investigation in mid-July bring me?

“I make a lot of mistakes when typing, I have trouble tying my shoelaces”

Some side effects of my chemo don’t seem to go away. The soles of my feet are full of pearls, I walk as if on a water bed. It also pearls in my fingertips, the sensitivity is gone.

I make a lot of mistakes when typing, I have problems tying my shoes, buttoning my shirts, sometimes my fork, spoon, knife fall out of my hand while eating.

I just break off some books while reading, often turn off films, often turn off the news. Whenever a character, a figure, a fellow citizen dies of cancer – and that happens so often.

I, for myself, naturally hope, as I hope for all sick people: that I will get well again.”

I’ll repeat myself now, it just has to be: I have this insatiable longing for life.