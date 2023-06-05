Home » Authorization / renewal of an orthopedic section of a pharmacy office
Authorization / renewal of an orthopedic section of a pharmacy office

Qualification in orthopedics of the holder/co-holder

This procedure has a fee. – –

Pharmacy office plan with section location.

Activity report and protocols with equipment and tools.

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

General Directorate of Benefits and Pharmacy

Pharmaceutical Ordering Service

Carrer Calçat 2-A (2nd floor). Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971176394

([email protected])

In case of renewal, the documentation to be presented must only be that which has been modified since the authorization

