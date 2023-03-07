The Health Center is looking for you!

The Health Center has been informing its readers on all topics related to holistic health care since 1999.

Our aim is to convey particularly valuable knowledge to people – namely the knowledge of the diverse design options for a healthy and enjoyable life.

Our topics

We discuss almost every topic in the field of nutrition and health, we explain the quality of today’s most common foods, we present healthy foods and diets, we discuss current studies on new nutritional findings, we present holistic and naturopathic measures for health care and provide our readers with an extensive recipe database that makes it easy to implement a healthy diet.

Your skills

If you would like to be part of the ZDG editorial team, you should not only have perfect knowledge of German, but also sound knowledge of healthy nutrition and holistic health care.

It would be ideal if you are one of the successful graduates of the Academy of Naturopathy and have the certificate of consultant for holistic health.

Of course you are very familiar with our site and share our philosophy. You should enjoy scientific research work and reading and preparing scientific studies should not cause you any problems thanks to your knowledge of English.

You write your articles with heart and the desire to give other people realizable and helpful tips.

You are willing to familiarize yourself thoroughly with us, are a team player, can accept constructive criticism and implement editorial guidelines. You are also interested in long-term employment. You would like to spend at least 20 hours a week working as a freelance writer on our editorial team.

your sample text

If you meet the above criteria, you are more than welcome to send us a sample text, which will enable us to get an idea of ​​your writing skills and your subject matter expertise.

Of course, it should be a text from the fields of health and nutrition. In terms of layout and structure, please refer to our articles on our home page. In addition, do not forget to indicate the studies you used and the corresponding literature in the sources and to mark them in the text with the appropriate footnotes.

So please do not send us articles that you have written for other purposes in the past. Your sample text should show that you know our site and can write texts that can be understood by laypeople and that fit our concept.

Please send us your text as a Word document with your CV to info(at)zentrum-der-gesundheit.de. We look forward to you!

PS: Most of our authors work from home.

Your team from the center of health