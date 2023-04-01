news-txt”>

In March 2023, there were over 1200 clinical and social-health centers for autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders in Italy, of which 649 (54%) in the North, 259 (21%) in the Center and 294 (25% ) in the South and Islands. With regard to users, 629 centers offer services for children and 517 for adults for a total of 782,929 users, of which 78,242 diagnosed with autism. This was noted by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), underlining that in the Mapping of ISS services section it is possible to view, in simplified graphics for the citizen, the availability of autism centers throughout the national territory. In the last year, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) has signed agreements with the Regions and Autonomous Provinces as part of the Autism Fund “for over 20 million euros to implement differentiated paths for the formulation of the individualized plan, and to follow the life project, taking into account the preferences of the person and the different needs for support”, underlines Maria Luisa Scattoni, coordinator of the National Autism Observatory (OssNA), on the occasion of World Autism Day on 2 April. Over 500 educators, teachers and professors have also taken advantage of the remote training modules on autism on the EDUISS platform, and training is still underway for the implementation of psychological support courses for family members. On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, the ISS updated the National Autism Observatory website (with all the information relating to the activities envisaged in the autism fund. The Observatory platform is also the access point for the database of clinical data for the 154 Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry Units, the 28 Neonatal Intensive Care Units and the over 500 pediatricians belonging to the NIDA Network which, in the context of public services, were financed by the Ministry of Health through the ISS, for the implementation of the protocol for monitoring the general population and at high risk of developing autism spectrum disorders.To date, the NIDA Network monitors the evolutionary trajectories of 998 siblings of children diagnosed with autism spectrum, 877 newborns premature and 302 small for gestational age.