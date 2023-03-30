news-txt”>

Developed a molecular test capable of enclosing, in a single diagnostic sequence, all the deletions, duplications and single gene mutations so far considered to be connected to autism, identifying the pathology in 20-25% of cases. The test, developed by the Altamedica research center in Rome – recognized by the Ministry of University and Research and teaching headquarters of the Institute of Genetics of the University of Tor Vergata – can be performed on biological tissues, such as blood and saliva of the child, exploiting the potential of genome sequencing through the Next Generation Sequencing method.

“A strong genetic component correlated to the diagnosis of Autism is increasingly evident. It is estimated that 10-15% of cases of this disorder are caused by a deletion or duplication of a small region of DNA, while 8-10% from single mutations in specific genes. These DNA anomalies can be both hereditary and de novo – says Claudio Giorlandino, Scientific Director of the Altamedica Research Center -. Our researchers have been working on this test of fundamental importance for over a year”. According to Giorlandino, “the genetic mutations connected to this disorder will also be researched in utero, by studying the amniotic fluid of pregnant women. This will be central to promptly intervene on the disorders that autism causes in behavior, leading the child to a recovery which will be greater if the pathology is diagnosed early”. International epidemiological studies “have reported a generalized increase in the prevalence of Autism, but there does not seem to be a single factor that fully explains the phenomenon: it seemed to refer to a greater recognition and diagnosis of the disorder than in the past, but more recent studies – he concludes – suggest a possible involvement also of environmental or genetic factors”.