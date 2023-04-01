news-txt”>

For 2 April, autism awareness day, the Cervelli Ribelli Foundation of the journalist and writer Gianluca Nicoletti, father of Tommaso, a boy with autism, is hosting 15 “Cyber ​​Rebels” from all over Italy in Rome. That is, young people with autism and a particular interest and aptitude in using IT tools to communicate, study, play or work. They were selected with a special procedure and the occasion is a day of meeting that will involve boys and girls with autism spectrum disorders between the ages of 18 and 29 to present them with the reality of the Kirey Group, a multinational active in the ICT sector.

Participants will be able to meet some experts from the company’s Cyber ​​Security area who will explain to them the career opportunities in information security. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to test themselves in a selection process conducted by the company’s Recruiting team, prepared to correctly welcome neuro-divergent people thanks to an ad hoc training course.

“This year we felt that the best celebration of the day was in the name of concreteness – explains Gianluca Nicoletti – after years of awareness of autism, we felt the need for concrete things such as focusing on the world of work. How many kids with autism Is it possible that there are some, maybe good ones, whose talent nobody knows and who stay at home all day?The challenge was to reconcile two aspects in the kids: the passion for information technology and the fact that this passion can tend to isolate them. We don’t know, but it could be something that turns into a job opportunity”.